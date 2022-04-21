CSK sign up Matheesha Pathirana as replacement for Adam Milne





Chennai Super Kings have signed up the Sri Lankan quick bowler Matheesha Pathirana as a substitute for the New Zealand fast Adam Milne , who has been dominated out of the rest of IPL 2022 with a hamstring harm. Milne suffered the harm throughout Super Kings’ first match of the season, against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, and has not featured within the event since.

The 19-year-old Pathirana was a part of the Sri Lanka squad at this 12 months’s Under-19 World Cup within the West Indies, the place he performed 4 matches and picked up seven wickets at a median of 27.28 whereas returning an financial system price of 6.16. Pathirana first got here into prominence due to his low, slingy motion that intently resembles that of the previous Sri Lanka quick bowler Lasith Malinga, and his potential to bowl pacy, late-tailing yorkers.

At senior degree, Pathirana has solely performed one List A sport and two T20 matches, however he has been on Super Kings’ radar for some time. Ahead of the 2021 season, they roped in Pathirana as a reserve participant alongside the Sri Lanka thriller spinner Maheesh Theekshana. Like Theekshana, who was signed for INR 70 lakh on the IPL 2022 public sale, Pathirana is now part of Super Kings’ primary squad.

According to an IPL launch, the defending champions have signed Pathirana for his base worth of INR 20 lakh.





