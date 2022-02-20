‘CSK will try to get him back’ – RCB reveal their strategy to bag Faf du Plessis in IPL 2022 mega auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to bag former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in IPL 2022 mega public sale at an honest worth of INR 7 crore. RCB have been concerned in a bidding struggle together with his former franchise Chennai Super Kings together with Delhi Capitals. However, the franchise managed to execute their plans and efficiently bought the seasoned participant.

Per week after the public sale, the official social media profile of the franchise has shared a video of their mock public sale for the South African batter. The franchise’s director of cricket Mike Hesson insisted that du Plessis has all of the qualities RCB want in a “leader.”

“With the options we have in our current squad and the uncertainty surrounding those, and the options we have at the auction, where we think we can gain a real advantage is with Faf du Plessis who is highly experienced. He has captained South Africa for long, won the IPL many times and is a very consistent performer in terms of how he operates. He’s a strong character and highly respected. These are a lot of attributes you want in a leader,” stated Hesson.

No one will anticipate us to bid for him: Hesson

“It’s pretty clear that CSK will likely try and get him back, as they do with all their players. He’s also in the marquee group; for us to have some structure going forward, we need to allocate some budget to get that. We would want to go through teams who might look at him. CSK will obviously make a bid, no one will expect us in terms of who we are likely to go for,” stated Hesson.

The franchise, as per their public sale plan, managed to bag each Plessis and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga on Day 1 of the public sale.

“We see his (Faf’s) role along with Hasaranga as two most important overseas roles to get on the first day. There are a number of different permutations and combinations to get to this point and I’m sure there will continue to be some. But the primary role is to start and fine-tune how we have to go about achieving that. The priority on Day 1 is to get Hasaranga and Faf,” Hesson stated within the video.