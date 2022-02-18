CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro resigns amid scrutiny over his handling of misconduct case

California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro has resigned amid scrutiny over his dealing with of sexual misconduct and office harassment allegations whereas he was president at Fresno State.

The announcement adopted an hours-long closed-door session with the Board of Trustees.

“I have been honored to serve the California State University for more than eight years, including as its eighth chancellor, and the decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life,” Castro mentioned in assertion. “While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done.”

Board of Trustee Chair Lillian Kimbell mentioned in an announcement that “we appreciate Chancellor Castro’s cooperation with the Trustees and his decision to step down for the benefit of California State University system,” Board of Trustee Chair Lillian Kimbell mentioned in an announcement.

The trustees will finalize a succession plan quickly. Until then, Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Relyea, will function appearing chancellor till an interim chancellor has been named.

Castro’s resignation comes amid widespread criticism after reports that as president of Fresno State in 2020, Castro quietly approved a $260,000 payout and a retirement bundle for former Vice President of Student Affairs Frank Lamas, who was the topic of complaints of bullying and sexual harassment that started in 2014. Castro additionally offered a glowing letter of advice to Lamas with out disclosing college investigative findings supporting the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Three weeks later, the Board of Trustees named Castro because the eighth chancellor of the 23-campus Cal State system. Castro mentioned he didn’t inform the board concerning the investigation or the settlement.

The Fresno State investigation of Lamas was launched in 2019 after a feminine worker filed an official Title IX criticism, alleging that he touched her knee and moved his hand up her thigh whereas speaking to her in a automobile about job prospects after at the very least two years of different unwelcome contact.

Lamas has denied any wrongdoing and mentioned he obtained constructive evaluations throughout his tenure beneath Castro. He informed the Times that he had thought of leaving or shifting to a college place after complaints first surfaced, however was inspired by Castro to remain. He retired on Dec. 31, 2020.

“We hoped the things said about my personal character would end. I had never experienced such things,” he mentioned.

Castro and Fresno State officers informed The Times that the college adopted Cal State procedures and didn’t instantly launch an investigation into Lamas as a result of nobody filed a proper Title IX criticism towards him when allegations started to floor in 2014. Title IX prohibits intercourse discrimination in training by establishments that obtain federal funding.

Lamas was employed as Vice President of Student Affairs in May 2014. According to his hiring letter, he reported on to Castro and held so-called “retreat rights” which might have allowed him to maneuver into a college place ought to he be terminated from his place of management. As a part of Lamas’ hiring settlement, he may have turn into an assistant professor with the college’s Department of Educational Research and Administration

Castro mentioned a settlement was the one method to minimize ties with Lamas completely and preserve him from returning to the Cal State system.

Fresno State mentioned it has since eradicated the so-called “retreat rights” from hiring negotiations for workers.

The disclosures have created a management disaster for Castro, who was hailed as a passionate advocate for college students and staff when he was chosen by trustees.

Sacramento lawmakers, the California Faculty Assn. — the union that represents greater than 29,000 Cal State school members — and college students instantly referred to as on the board to launch an investigation, and a petition from greater than 200 Cal State Long Beach school called on Castro to resign. Assemblyman Jim Patterson has additionally referred to as for a state audit to look at Title IX protocols throughout the college system and to find out whether or not the incidents are symptomatic of a widespread downside within the nation’s largest four-year public college system.

In current interviews, a number of school members at Fresno State mentioned Lamas’ alleged harassment and bullying of scholars and workers had been well-known throughout the campus group.

An worker in Castro’s presidential workplace reported to an exterior investigator that she had been berated and intimidated by Lamas, in accordance with the findings of a 2020 office investigation report obtained by The Times.

“Over the past few years, he has raised his voice, asked questions without allowing her to answer, interrupted her and stood over her while she was sitting at her desk in a way that was not respectful,” the April 2020 report mentioned of Lamas’ interactions with the worker.

Castro’s dealing with of the Lamas case highlights the extensive latitude that senior directors maintain in deciphering when a criticism needs to be investigated, in accordance with Fresno State Professor Kathryn Forbes, an professional in sexual harassment and employment discrimination. She mentioned senior directors within the Cal State system are extra taken with stopping potential authorized issues than in rooting out suspected harassment, intimidation and retaliation.

“The primary objective,” she mentioned, “is to try to head stuff off before going to the courtroom.”