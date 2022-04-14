CSU provost faced retaliation after reporting harassment by president’s husband, records claim

California State University paid $600,000 this 12 months to settle a declare with a Sonoma State provost who reported retaliation and sexual harassment allegations involving the campus president and her husband, in keeping with information within the case obtained by The Times.

Lisa Vollendorf, then the college’s provost, reported to Cal State system officers that a number of girls alleged they have been sexually harassed by Patrick McCallum, a distinguished greater schooling lobbyist who’s married to Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki, a authorized declare filed with Cal State exhibits.

Though not a CSU worker, McCallum is an official college volunteer who participates in campus occasions together with his spouse. Vollendorf is a longtime higher-education administrator and was recently appointed as president of SUNY Empire State College in New York.

Vollendorf mentioned she adopted system coverage requiring her to report the allegations to the Cal State chancellor’s office in Long Beach, prompting retaliation from Sakaki, her boss, in keeping with the declare, which The Times obtained with different case paperwork below a California Public Records Act request. The former provost accused Cal State in her declare of failing to conduct a full-fledged investigation and doing solely “very cursory and preliminary interviews.”

Vollendorf mentioned she informed the final counsel in December 2018 that three girls — two of them campus workers — alleged McCallum talked about his intercourse life, ran his fingers by means of one girl’s hair after which made “inappropriate personal comments” about her look throughout a celebration at his home, in keeping with settlement information the provost’s legal professional filed with system officers. The girls, who reported the accusations to Vollendorf as a result of they labored for her or knew her, described the conduct as “creepy,” “disgusting” and “pervy,” the information mentioned.

The disclosures in regards to the allegations and settlement come because the nation’s largest four-year public college system is grappling with how it investigates and resolves sexual harassment and workforce retaliation complaints.

Pressed for details about the case, Cal State officers acknowledged they didn’t launch a proper investigation into the intercourse harassment claims and as a substitute spoke to Sakaki in regards to the accusations in opposition to her husband. CSU officers mentioned in an announcement {that a} Title IX officer performed a evaluation of the allegations and concluded “the reported conduct might not rise to the level of sexual harassment as defined by university policy” if the accusations have been investigated and substantiated. The CSU’s definition of sexual harassment contains “unwelcome verbal, nonverbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.” Officials denied Vollendorf was subjected to retaliation.

CSU officers supplied temporary summaries, some single sentences, from three individuals contacted by the systemwide Title IX officer. One individual, an obvious witness, reported seeing no misbehavior, a second individual mentioned she skilled no harassment and a 3rd requested that McCallum “be made aware of the professionalism and discretion expected of a president’s spouse.” Cal State officers mentioned the three individuals declined to proceed with a proper investigation, which might have required statements with their names.

Interviews with complainants and witnesses over a number of weeks reveal a extra nuanced image of what occurred.

Title IX specialists interviewed by The Times mentioned it’s not unusual for a complainant to chorus from going ahead in an investigation, usually attributable to fears of retaliation or basic uncertainty. Experts mentioned the interviewer ought to totally educate the complainant on the method to alleviate issues.

In an announcement, Sakaki denied retaliating in opposition to Vollendorf, saying the accusations “are utterly without basis.”

“Sexual harassment, discrimination, or retaliation in any form are unacceptable on our campus,” Sakaki mentioned. “I was surprised and saddened to learn of the allegations against my spouse,” she added, saying that “he denies engaging in any inappropriate behavior.”

Vollendorf declined to debate particulars of her allegations however supplied an announcement saying that leaders in greater schooling have an obligation to do “the right thing even when it’s the hard thing.”

“I sincerely hope that broader knowledge of stories like these results in systemic change so nobody is ever again subjected to the treatment I witnessed, reported, and experienced,” she mentioned.

The settlement information additionally embrace details about different girls who staffed occasions and have been reassigned to keep away from McCallum.

A former Sonoma State interim vice chairman informed The Times that he modified schedules to stop girls on his group from working with McCallum throughout campus occasions. “There were complaints of inappropriate touching and comments,” mentioned Gordon McDougall, who directed Sonoma State’s University Advancement Division, which oversees fundraising. “The women felt uncomfortable.”

He mentioned that he reported the allegations to the CSU basic counsel throughout a phone dialog in early 2019 however that system headquarters in Long Beach by no means adopted up with him.

The furor over how CSU handles related claims led Chancellor Joseph I. Castro to resign in February amid criticism that he mishandled sexual harassment, bullying and retaliation allegations involving a senior campus official when he was president of Fresno State University. As a part of a settlement in that case, the campus’ former vice chairman, who was accused of harassment, acquired $260,000 and a robust letter of advice from Castro.

The settlement, which was approved by former Chancellor Timothy P. White, sparked public outrage and prompted trustees who oversee the system to order a review of how Title IX complaints are dealt with at every of the 23 campuses.

Critics have mentioned that senior directors throughout the system have an excessive amount of leeway in figuring out whether or not instances are formally investigated and settle accusations with quiet payouts to keep away from detrimental public response.

The accusations at Sonoma State have been made because the #MeToo motion heightened consciousness about sexual assault and harassment on school campuses throughout the nation.

Vollendorf mentioned that one girl informed her “Mr. McCallum had ‘come onto her’ ” whereas she was working at a college occasion and that he “asked her personal and uncomfortable questions about her life and was overly and persistently flirtatious,” in keeping with the settlement information.

The information mentioned the identical girl accused McCallum of harassing her once more at one other celebration the place he “put his hands through the employees hair when he greeted her” and made “inappropriate personal comments about the employee’s appearance and also grabbed the employee by the arm so she was forced to stay close to him.”

In interviews with The Times, one of many girls who reported alleged sexual harassment to Vollendorf mentioned she was warned about McCallum by girls who labored on the fundraising group.

The girl, who works on campus and requested to not be named for worry of retaliation, alleged McCallum stood inappropriately near her for hours at one campus occasion. At one other, she mentioned, he used his fingers to softly brush her hair off her brow — a kind of intimate contact that she believed crossed a line.

The girl mentioned that she spoke to a Title IX officer from the chancellor’s workplace and that she initially declined to file a proper criticism as a result of she revered Sakaki and didn’t need her to be unfairly tarnished by an investigation.

As she continued talking with the Title IX officer, the girl mentioned, she grew to become involved as a result of there have been no ensures she can be protected in opposition to retaliation if she determined to press ahead with an investigation.

Afterward, the girl informed The Times, she was excluded from a number of college dinners hosted by the president and her husband, which she sometimes would attend. She perceived that as retaliation and reported the data in late 2019 to the CSU Title IX officer assigned to the case, in keeping with emails reviewed by The Times.

The girl informed The Times that she stopped pursuing the matter after the system closed campuses amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Another complainant who spoke with The Times on the situation of anonymity mentioned that in her interview with a CSU official, she mentioned McCallum’s conduct, calling feedback he made “creepy.” One instance she shared was when he wasn’t granted a request, he mentioned, “Does it matter if I’m sleeping with the president?”

The girl didn’t characterize the feedback as harassment on the time — he hadn’t touched her, she mentioned. She additionally believed she was an insignificant participant and was anxious for her job. She recalled being informed that McCallum would have entry to the transcript of the interview, which she took to imply that her feedback wouldn’t stay confidential.

“He’s the president’s husband — who would say anything?” she mentioned.

At some level, she mentioned, McCallum’s conduct modified. He was extra restrained, she mentioned, and he or she suspected he had been spoken to.

McCallum, who heads the McCallum Group lobbying agency, is a longtime group school lobbyist. He beforehand served as government director for the Faculty Assn. of California Community Colleges and as a guide to the Assembly Higher Education Committee. In 2007, he based the College and Corporate Brain Trust, a consultancy group for group schools, universities and technical schools.

McCallum and Sakaki made the news after they misplaced their Santa Rosa home within the 2017 Tubbs fireplace, which killed 22 individuals and destroyed greater than 5,000 properties. In latest years, McCallum has additionally advocated for fellow wildfire victims.

At Sonoma State, McCallum participated in workers conferences relating to methods to boost non-public donations for the college, in keeping with McDougall, the previous interim vice chairman who oversaw fundraising from 2018 till his retirement in 2020.

In 2019, McDougall mentioned, he realized of accusations about McCallum from girls throughout conversations about staffing campus occasions.

“I noticed there was a lot of discomfort about working with him,” McDougall mentioned, including that the emotions have been “pretty universal” among the many girls on his workers.

According to McDougall, the ladies alleged cases of inappropriate touching and sexual feedback. “I didn’t get into very deep conversations about what happened,” he mentioned. “I was very uncomfortable.”

McDougall mentioned he shared what the ladies had informed him with Vice President Joyce Lopes, who oversaw sexual harassment and workforce investigations on campus. Lopes, who’s now not at Sonoma State, confirmed to The Times that McDougall spoke to her and that she informed him that Sonoma State officers had been involved with the chancellor’s workplace about related claims.

McDougall mentioned he referred to as the chancellor’s workplace and later informed General Counsel Andrew Jones that the ladies on workers had “told me about the touching and comments of a sexual nature.”

According to her declare and settlement information, Vollendorf additionally reported “details of the allegations” to Jones and gave him the names of the three girls who had alleged being sexually harassed in addition to an electronic mail from one accusing McCallum of speaking about his “wonderful sex life.” She additionally gave Jones the names of three workers who mentioned they witnessed inappropriate conduct.

Jones mentioned he would ask a Title IX officer to “look into these complaints,” in keeping with the information. Vollendorf mentioned she voiced concern over the dearth of an out of doors investigation, citing a 2018 incident on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wherein the chancellor resigned amid accusations that she didn’t take motion after her husband was accused of sexually harassing girls on campus.

In an electronic mail to Times reporters, Jones acknowledged “hearing from campus administrators about concerns they had heard from others on campus.” He mentioned he knowledgeable then-Chancellor White and referred the matter to the systemwide Title IX officer, as required by system coverage.

By not launching a proper investigation, Vollendorf alleged in her declare, “the CSU failed to follow its policies related to harassment and discrimination.”

Cal State officers mentioned the Title IX officer is chargeable for deciding whether or not a proper investigation needs to be performed.

Title IX specialists informed The Times that harassment investigations are nuanced and contain many components, together with the requests of the complainants, validity of the complaints and potential injury to the accused individual’s repute.

CSU coverage states that if a complainant requests that no investigation happens, officers should weigh a number of components to evaluate the request in opposition to an obligation to security, together with whether or not “there is a power imbalance between the Complainant and Respondent.”

According to Vollendorf’s declare, White and CSU Deputy General Counsel Leora Freedman spoke to Sakaki in 2019 about her husband’s conduct. In their assertion, system officers acknowledged that White and a system legal professional met with Sakaki “so that the concerns could be addressed promptly.” Since then, no related complaints about McCallum have been reported to the chancellor’s workplace or Sonoma State’s Title IX workplace, the assertion mentioned.

In her declare, Vollendorf alleged that the dialogue prompted “a campaign of retaliation” by Sakaki. Vollendorf, who had beforehand acquired an exemplary job efficiency evaluation from Sakaki, accused the president of “hostile and retaliatory behavior.”

The president made defamatory statements about Vollendorf, restricted her tasks and refused to supply a beforehand agreed-upon letter of advice to assist advance her greater schooling profession, in keeping with the declare.

“Throughout it all,” the declare mentioned, “the CSU Chancellor’s Office was continuously apprised of the retaliatory behavior.”

In late October 2021, former CSU Vice Chancellor Larry Salinas informed The Times, the accusations in opposition to Sakaki and her husband got here up throughout a debriefing with Castro, the previous chancellor, following a go to that they had made to Sonoma State as a part of a systemwide tour of campuses. Castro mentioned that he had mentioned terminating the president throughout a closed session of the Board of Trustees, in keeping with Salinas. But there was pushback from among the board members, he mentioned.

Cal State officers acknowledged that trustees have been briefed in regards to the case in October and informed of the settlement in January.

Vollendorf stepped down from her place at Sonoma State in June 2020 and for a time labored as a particular assistant assigned to the chancellor’s workplace in Long Beach, in keeping with information and interviews.

In January, a settlement was finalized amongst Vollendorf, the Cal State system and Sakaki and her husband. The settlement exhibits that the previous provost was paid $500,000 and that her legal professional acquired $100,000.