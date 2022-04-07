Cummins’ 14-ball fifty stuns Mumbai, takes Knight Riders top of the table

Kolkata Knight Riders 162 for five (Cummins 56*, V Iyer 50*, M Ashwin 2-25, Mills 2-38) beat Mumbai Indians 161 for 4 (Suryakumar 52*, Varma 38, Cummins 2-49) by 5 wickets

Suryakumar Yadav ‘s 360-degree sport offered the fun, Dewald Brevis exhibited his fearlessness, and Tilak Varma confirmed why he is rated extremely. As nicely as every of them did to arrange a probably tough 162 chase for Kolkata Knight Riders on a sticky Pune deck, Mumbai Indians clearly had not envisaged the mayhem that was to comply with.

Having taken 5 wickets in what was a spirited defence up to a degree, Mumbai noticed the match unravel – actually quick – as Pat Cummins walloped the joint-fastest IPL half-century, in simply 14 balls, to seal the cope with 4 overs left. Venkatesh Iyer , who overcame a sluggish begin, made a half-century of his personal earlier than watching the ultimate few moments from one of the best seat in the home on the non-striker’s finish. By the top of it, Mumbai slumped to their third straight loss and Knight Riders continued their joyride to determine a small lead on the high of the leaderboard.

Cummins steals the present

Cummins and Venkatesh got here collectively within the 14th over with Knight Riders needing 61 off 41 balls. Andre Russell had simply been taken out by a Tymal Mills brief ball, Jasprit Bumrah had two overs left, and Knight Riders have been right down to their decrease order. It may have made a couple of groups jittery. Not the Knight Riders. Or not Cummins, at any price.

Cummins smashed the second ball he confronted for six over deep-backward sq. leg, scythed the third between backward level and brief third for 4, and deposited Bumrah over deep midwicket off his sixth. And similar to that, the Knight Riders have been up and operating. Sprinting, truly. With the asking price nicely below ten all the time, Knight Riders ensured lack of wickets weren’t going to be a deterrent to their no-holds-barred aggression.

Venkatesh, on 9 off 14 at one stage, discovered his hitting larger gears to carry up a 41-ball half-century. It wasn’t a flawless innings, however one stuffed with oodles of luck. Slashes flew over the fielders, swipes went off inside edges, and pulls landed in vacant areas, In between all this, he made a severe run, cashing in on some free bowling to search out boundaries with such regularity that lack of wickets weren’t even a hassle.

Cummins caught up in a short time. After the early flourish, he took on his Australia team-mate Daniel Sams for a sequence of 6, 4, 6, 6, 2nb, 4 to hoist a 14-ball half-century, earlier than clearing his entrance leg and smoking the final ball of the sixteenth for a six over the sight display screen to seal victory.

The prelude to the mayhem

Till then, Knight Riders saved discovering fielders as they searched for giant hits. A sluggish begin up high pressured Ajinkya Rahane's ill-advised hook off Mills, which he top-edged to fall for 7 off 11. Then Sams removed Shreyas Iyer with a brief ball that the Knight Riders captain pulled straight to deep square-leg. Sam Billings timed the ball beautifully for a glowing 17 earlier than he picked out long-off, and Nitish Rana holed out to deep midwicket.

In attempting to maintain three Bumrah overs for the second half, Rohit Sharma might have had a quiet chortle at what had transpired, earlier than the sensational onslaught got here alongside. It was over in a flash after that.

Tilak Varma will get down, and out of doors off, to scoop Pat Cummins for a six on his option to a 27-ball 38 not out•BCCI

The Surya-Varma restore job

Returning to aggressive cricket after an damage break, Suryakumar began slowly, taking 18 balls to hit his first boundary. Though the runs did not come fast – he got here in at 45 for two within the eighth over, and that grew to become 55 for 3 by the top of the eleventh – he held his composure and form. Off the subsequent 17, Suryakumar cashed in on some free bowling to hit 4 fours and two sixes, together with a neat little glide over brief third to boost his half-century.

All the weather of a typical Suryakumar innings have been on show: the wristwork, the whiplash strokes, the sweeps, the paddles and the ramps, as he scored throughout the dial.

Complementing him beautifully was Tilak Varma, the left-hander who has made brutal look lovely this IPL. Setting up with a robust base and marrying his highly effective wrists with swift footwork, Varma saved selecting boundaries to maintain the scoreboard chugging alongside. His fearlessness shone by means of as he walked throughout to scoop Cummins, slog Sunil Narine, and throw Varun Chakravarthy off his lengths.

Along the best way, Varma rode his luck, too, when Rahane, chasing a catch he ought to have left for Billings, put down a steepler early in his innings.

The partnership ultimately learn 83 off 49 balls.