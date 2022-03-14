Cummins: Bajans are the island’s greatest tourism product | Loop Barbados

Bajans are being reminded that they’re the best tourism product that the island has to supply.

During the Gine On?! People’s Choice Awards 2022, held on not too long ago, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Senator Lisa Cummins acknowledged that guests returned to those shores for far more than the island’s bodily magnificence.

we’re reimagining the Barbados’ tourism product. We are ensuring that we incorporate extra of you

“You are very much who we are as Barbadians. You are ‘wha’s gine on’ in this country here when visitors come to visit us. You represent ‘the who’ in Barbados and each time people come to Barbados and we survey what visitors are saying, they love our food, they love the beaches, they love the hotels but what they say they come back for every single time is our people. They come back for you, they come back for Barbadians, they come back for all that we are that is being celebrated here tonight,” she mentioned.

She lauded the husband-and-wife workforce of DJ Simmons and his spouse Empress Zingha who have been behind the initiative, which was in its third 12 months, in recognising Barbadian creatives.

On that evening the Minister introduced the addition of a Tourism Forward Award which was awarded to the native influencer who amassed the very best variety of votes and whose space of experience allowed for them to work together with guests ceaselessly.

See additionally

“It is on that basis that we are reimagining the Barbados’ tourism product. We are making sure that we incorporate more of you, the influencers, those of you who tell the stories… we want to make sure that you represent us because you are who people come for,” the tourism minister defined.

The inaugural award went to Akhnaten Burrowes, who additionally took the highest spot within the Actor/Actress of the Year class. He is anticipated to work with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) workforce in advertising and marketing and selling the island.

The awards have been held over two days, on February 26 and 27, with a digital presentation on Saturday evening and an in-person ceremony on the Frank Collymore Hall on Sunday night.