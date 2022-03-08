Cummins on lifeless Rawalpindi pitch: ‘It’s clear they’ve made an effort to nullify our pace attack’

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins believes Rawalpindi’s lifeless pitch was particularly designed to nullify the guests’ tempo assault and {that a} draw was an excellent outcome regardless of his crew solely managing to take 4 wickets all through the Test.

Just 14 wickets fell in 5 days, with Pakistan piling up 476 for 4 declared and 252 for 0 throughout two innings earlier than the sport was referred to as off with an hour to go on day 5. Australia created some undesirable information with the bowlers claiming simply three scalps throughout 239 overs, with Marnus’ Labuschagne’s direct hit run-out accounting for the fourth. Australia’s mixed bowling common of 238.33 and strike-rate of 478 have been the second-worst in 145 years of Test cricket, sitting solely behind Pakistan’s efforts in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1958 when Sir Garfield Sobers made 365 not out.

But Cummins was “not at all” involved about his aspect’s lack of penetration throughout virtually three full days of bowling on a floor he rated as one of many flattest he has ever performed on.

“Turning up to a pitch that’s probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it’s probably clear they’ve made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling,” Cummins mentioned post-match.

“I think that’s a positive. And, sub-continent conditions, coming away with a draw it’s not a bad result.”

Cummins was happy with the efforts of his bowlers throughout the Test match and defined that when a outcome grew to become unimaginable early on day 5, he made a concerted effort to maintain his key bowlers recent for the following Test in Karachi by not over-bowling them.

“I think we all tried different things,” Cummins mentioned. “I think all the quick bowlers, although we’ve spent the best part of three days out in the field, I think we’ve all bowled around about 25, maximum 30 overs each, which in comparison to a lot of Australian Test matches is actually a pretty light workload.

“Didn’t get an enormous have a look at reverse swing this Test, however which may come into it in a while. But I used to be actually proud of how everybody went and everybody’s come by means of unscathed.”

Imam-ul-Haq became just the 10th Pakistani batter to score twin centuries in a Test match . Incidentally the previous three players to do so, Younis Khan, Azhar Ali and Misbah-ul-Haq had all achieved the feat against Australia in the UAE 2014. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc were also part of Australia’s attack in that series.

Imam and Abdullah Shafique also set a new record for the most runs scored by an opener pair in partnership against Australia.

Cummins admitted the Australians need to review their plans for them ahead of Karachi despite the batting-friendly conditions in Rawalpindi.

“I assumed the Pakistani batters batted rather well the entire recreation,” Cummins said. “Got themselves in after which as soon as they acquired themselves in they have been in a position to simply tick over the rating.

“We’ll spend the next couple days reviewing it having a look at maybe different plans ahead of Karachi, expecting probably different conditions as well.

Cummins was pleased with the batting performance of his own side with the entire top four passing fifty for the first time since 2015 and Usman Khawaja and David Warner sharing a 156-run opening stand. Given the nature of the surface, there is a case to be made that Australia’s batters could have perhaps prospered even more than they did with none of the top four kicking onto big hundreds, and all four fell to mistakes mainly of their own doing.

But given it was their first hit of the series and just the second instance of an Australian team making more than 450 in a Test in Asia since 2011, the skipper was satisfied with the performance.

Aside from the pitch turning the game into a turgid high-scoring affair, Cummins was full of praise for the Rawalpindi people who had made Australia’s first Test in Pakistan in 24 years a touch more bearable.

“They have been implausible the group,” he said.

“Really passionate crowd for clearly Pakistan however actually respectful and nice for our gamers as effectively. I liked that. Every time we walked onto the sphere they’re chanting and making an attempt to get waves from our gamers, which is superior.”