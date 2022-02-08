Cupra Leon Australian details revealed

The newest automotive model out of Europe is headed to Australia and it guarantees some spicy fashions when it launches in only a few months.

Cupra, which is a part of the large Volkswagen Group, has revealed native particulars of its new Leon small automotive that is because of arrive in Australia in the midst of this yr.

The Leon, which is predicated on the identical platform because the VW Golf, will probably be accessible in 4 mannequin grades.

Jeff Shafer, Cupra Australia’s head of product says all fashions will probably be properly outfitted with only a few elective extras.

“There is no entry level variant as such,” says Shafer.

“Yes, there is an ascending order in terms of output, but we’ve equipped all Leons with such a level of standard equipment that no one will feel short changed in any version.”

The base Leon V is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine making 140kW and 320Nm. This is matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto driving the entrance wheels.

It comes rammed with goodies together with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED head and tail lights and a rear roof spoiler amongst different exterior options.

All fashions within the vary get a number of driving modes akin to Sport and Comfort, displaying the model’s sporty focus.

Inside, there’s a 10-inch digital display that’s suitable with wi-fi and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is complemented with a wi-fi system charging pad.

You get fabric wrapped sport bucket seats, ambient lighting and heated leather-based wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters.

Safety is high notch, with the Volkswagen Group’s full array of lively driver aids.

The subsequent mannequin up is the VZ that beneficial properties 19-inch alloy wheels and a better capability model of the two.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 180kW/370Nm. This is similar unit discovered within the new Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Cupra can also be bringing a plug-in hybrid model dubbed VZe. This mannequin makes use of a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine mixed with an electrical motor to make a mixed 180kW and 400Nm.

This mannequin ditches the seven-speed twin clutch in favour of a six ratio model. It additionally loses the momentary spare tyre in favour of a restore package.

Topping the vary is the VZx that makes use of the identical 2.0-litre turbo engine because the VW Golf R making 221kW and 400Nm. Unlike the all-wheel drive Golf R the Leon VZx is front-wheel drive.

It additionally beneficial properties 19-inch black and copper alloy wheels, a quad exhaust, leather-based heated bucket seats and a 9 speaker Beats stereo.

Cupra hasn’t revealed its costs but, however count on it to start out north of $40,000 for the bottom Leon V and the top-spec VZx will possible sit slightly below the all-wheel drive Golf R that’s priced about $70,000 drive-away.

The Leon V, which would be the most cost-effective, received’t arrive till subsequent yr.