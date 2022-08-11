Curfew declared in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown amid violent anti-government protests







The protests grew violent at occasions. Graphic photos and video of battered and severely injured protesters and a few members of safety forces could possibly be seen on social media. Security forces had been additionally seen firing weapons at residents.

CNN has verified the movies had been filmed in Sierra Leone at numerous occasions on Wednesday.

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh declared a nationwide curfew on Wednesday from 3 p.m. native time (11 a.m. ET) whereas President Julius Maada Bio is in another country.

CNN has not been ready but to confirm the variety of folks injured or killed within the protests. During a televised speech saying the curfew, Jalloh referred to the protesters and the lack of lives with out giving extra particulars.

“These unscrupulous individuals have embarked on a violent and unauthorized protests which has led to the loss of lives of innocent Sierra Leoneans including security personnel,” the Vice President stated. In a tweet, the US Embassy in Freetown appealed for “calm and restraint on all sides.” ‘Not the suitable option to go about it’ Morris Marah, an entrepreneur from Freetown, advised CNN the protests had been brewing for a number of days. “There have been fledgling groups gathering since 8th of August but it escalated and got much worse today. More people joined in huge numbers and there were clashes with police and there was violence on both sides. Some people lost their lives but I don’t know the count,” Marah advised CNN in a telephone name from Freetown. “The economic situation in the country is really bad, the government says it is due to Ukraine and coronavirus crisis but to date youth unemployment is very high. There are a lot of disgruntled young people in the country,” he continued. “There was recently a big spike in fuel prices, products and commodities. The President says he doesn’t have quick fixes but, as an entrepreneur, things were hard before Ukraine and the coronavirus crisis.” “This protests are not supported by everyone in the country. No matter how hard things are. This is not the right way to go about it,” Marah added. One witness, who requested to not be named for worry of reprisals from the federal government, stated: “The protests started this morning but have been brewing since last week.” “People are protesting about inflation, hyperinflation and the cost of living. The police are too aggressive when handling issues and it came to the point where the people’s backs were against the wall,” he added. Earlier, web monitor NetBlocks reported the nation was experiencing a nationwide disruption to web service from a number of suppliers. “Confirmed: Real-time network data show that #SierraLeone is in the midst of a near-total internet shutdown amid anti-government protests in #Freetown; metrics indicate national connectivity at 5% of ordinary levels,” NetBlocks stated in a tweet.

CNN’s Arnaud Siad additionally contributed to this report.









Source link