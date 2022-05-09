Curfew In Sri Lanka Capital After Clashes, 20 Injured

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis:Police fired tear fuel and water cannon on the federal government supporters.a

Colombo:

Police imposed an indefinite curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital Monday after authorities supporters clashed with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

At least 20 individuals had been injured, officers mentioned. Rajapaksa loyalists armed with sticks and golf equipment attacked unarmed protesters tenting outdoors the president’s workplace since April 9, AFP reporters mentioned.

Police fired tear fuel and water cannon on the federal government supporters who breached police strains to smash tents and different constructions arrange by anti-government protesters.

