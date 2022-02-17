Curlers win GB a Beijing medal … at last

The struggling British Olympic crew have lastly clinched their first medal of the Beijing Games, because of Bruce Mouat and his curling crew.

Four Scottish lads beat the American defending Olympic champions 8-4 within the semi-finals on Thursday night time to make sure Britain will clinch no worse than a silver medal and earn the precise to play Sweden for the gold.

Although Scotland is curling’s birthplace and the game stays a nationwide ardour, the British haven’t gained the boys’s gold – and have simply two medals of any color – for the reason that sport returned to the Winter Games in 1998.

“It’ll be some party back home if we do,” British lead Hammy McMillan mentioned. “It would mean the absolute world to everyone if we do.”

The Swedes topped Canada 5-3 within the different semifinal on the Ice Cube curling venue, giving skip Niklas Edin an opportunity to finish his set of Olympic medals, having gained bronze in Sochi and a silver in Pyeongchang.

John Shuster, who gained bronze in 2006 and gold 4 years in the past, will skip the Americans within the third-place recreation towards Canada.

After a collection of disappointments had left the British going through the prospect of a medal-free Games for the primary time since Albertville in 1992, there’s now even the potential for two medals with the curling ladies additionally nonetheless within the hunt.

Skip Eve Muirhead common an ideal escape to squeeze her quartet into the semi-finals by 10 centimetres.

Muirhead, bronze medallist in Sochi in 2014, went into the final match of the round-robin part towards the Russian Olympic Committee requiring not less than three outcomes to go her method with a view to guide a top-four spot.

The 31-year-old saved her facet of the discount with a superb double take-out within the penultimate finish to attain 4 and seal a 9-4 win, then waited nervously whereas Sweden beat South Korea with a view to assure their place.

“We were in the mixed zone watching TV – I don’t think many of us could really watch the screen,” mentioned teammate Jennifer Dodds.

“When we got it confirmed, it was more relief than anything else.”