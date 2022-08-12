Current Cowboys coach reflects on Green’s impact, legacy in north Qld

On the cusp of his first finals collection, Todd Payten feels he owes Paul Green for serving to him carve out a profession as an NRL coach.

The Cowboys had been nonetheless reeling on Friday after the demise of their former mentor Green, who oversaw 167 video games between 2014-2020 and led the aspect to their maiden premiership in 2015.

Paul Green celebrates the 2015 premiership win with Cowboys talisman Johnathan Thurston. Credit:Getty

Their membership chaplain has met with membership veterans who performed beneath Green, with welfare specialists and psychologists additionally accessible.

The NRL has additionally deployed skilled assist companies for Cowboys gamers and employees.