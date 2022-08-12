Current Cowboys coach reflects on Green’s impact, legacy in north Qld
On the cusp of his first finals collection, Todd Payten feels he owes Paul Green for serving to him carve out a profession as an NRL coach.
The Cowboys had been nonetheless reeling on Friday after the demise of their former mentor Green, who oversaw 167 video games between 2014-2020 and led the aspect to their maiden premiership in 2015.
Their membership chaplain has met with membership veterans who performed beneath Green, with welfare specialists and psychologists additionally accessible.
The NRL has additionally deployed skilled assist companies for Cowboys gamers and employees.
Payten was an assistant to Green when North Queensland triumphed within the grand ultimate over Brisbane 17-16 and mentioned the expertise had made him a greater coach.
“Myself and my family owe him a great deal of gratitude,” Payten advised reporters on Friday.
“He gave me an opportunity to bring my family up here when I didn’t have a job, and that was his decision.
“He made me a better coach in many different ways, certainly challenged everyone around him to be better and you know, he was good company. He was a good father and was a good person.”