Current energy crisis demonstrated importance of Southern Gas Corridor in strengthening Europe’s energy security – Serbian deputy PM (Interview)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Current power disaster
has demonstrated the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor in
strengthening power safety and the achievement of
decarbonisation objectives in Europe, in addition to of the Shah Deniz fuel
subject as a supply of pure fuel provide to Europe, Deputy Prime
Minister of the Republic of Serbia and Minister of Mining and
Energy, Prof. Zorana Mihajlovic, PhD, instructed Trend.
She believes that additional improvement and building of latest
fuel sources within the Caspian area will considerably contribute to
the safety of provide of this power supply to Europe, and
subsequently to the Republic of Serbia after the development of the
interconnectors that’s at present in progress.
“In addition, the Southern Gas Corridor is acknowledged as a
pipeline that would transport hydrogen sooner or later, which is
essential for the power transition and additional steps in direction of the
use of totally inexperienced fuels. When we full our interconnection with
Bulgaria, it should enable for different suppliers to look on our market
and to cut back dependence on just one provider. We anticipate to
intensify cooperation and discussions with Azerbaijan relating to
this matter, which is why it is vital that, in the course of the go to of
the delegation of the Ministry, amongst different issues, an Agreement on
cooperation within the subject of power and mining was signed between
the 2 governments and we had a gathering with the Minister of
Energy of Azerbaijan,” famous Serbian deputy prime minister.
Mihajlovic stated Serbia expects that by activating new deposits
with confirmed pure fuel reserves within the Caspian area the
nation will be capable to safe further portions of pure fuel
for its wants and that the development of interconnections will
grow to be a transit path to different international locations within the area.
“This would additional enhance the power stability and safety
of your entire area,” she added.
Serbian deputy prime minister went on so as to add that underground
pure fuel storage services are a necessary issue for the
stability and safety of pure fuel provide.
“Serbia has one underground pure fuel storage facility with a
capability of 450 million cubic meters; it’s deliberate to develop it to
a capability of 700 million cubic meters. In addition, it has been
agreed with Hungary that Serbia will retailer 500 million cubic meters
of fuel on this nation’s storage services, which is able to allow the
stability of provide in the course of the upcoming winter. One of our plans is
to start out a building of an underground pure fuel storage
facility “Itebej” subsequent 12 months, with a capability of 1 billion m3. The
building of this storage facility alongside the already
present one would make sure the safety of provide of the home
market and enhance power safety,” stated Mihajlovic.
She identified that power safety is at present probably the most
essential situation in Europe and all international locations are searching for to make sure
the safety of provide of power and power producing
merchandise.
“For the Republic of Serbia, the development of latest capacities
for electrical energy manufacturing is a precedence, in addition to the
building of fuel interconnections whereby we are going to make sure the
safety of provide of this power product. Last 12 months, by adopting a
new authorized framework, we established a foundation for inexperienced power
transition, and the event of strategic paperwork to find out
the objectives and dynamics of decarbonisation and the achievement of
carbon neutrality by 2050 is underway. We have additionally ready a brand new
funding plan with initiatives price about EUR 35 billion, centered
on the event of the RES sector, and particularly on initiatives
aimed on the capacities that use wind and photo voltaic power, which
at present make up solely 3.5 % of the power combine. with securing
the manufacturing of the required base power, the development of
massive reversible hydropower crops and the usage of different sources,
and with the event of transmission and distribution
infrastructure, such a path ought to guarantee power safety, i.e.
self-sufficiency within the situations of gradual discount of coal use
from which we at present produce 2/3 of electrical energy,” famous
Mihajlovic.
Serbian deputy prime minister identified that within the fuel and
oil sector, the nation’s precedence is diversification of suppliers,
the place crucial undertaking is the development of the fuel
interconnection Serbia-Bulgaria which is able to allow Serbian market to
be equipped with fuel from the LNG terminal in Greece, in addition to
with fuel from Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor, and
presumably with fuel from different sources such because the Eastern
Mediterranean.
“The building of the fuel interconnection Serbia-Bulgaria is
a precedence undertaking exactly as a result of this fuel pipeline will make it
doable for us to obtain fuel from different suppliers as properly. The
building of this interconnection shall be accomplished subsequent 12 months
and it will likely be operational similtaneously the LNG terminal in
Greece,” she concluded.
