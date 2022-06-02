Current energy crisis demonstrated importance of Southern Gas Corridor in strengthening Europe’s energy security – Serbian deputy PM (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Current power disaster

has demonstrated the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor in

strengthening power safety and the achievement of

decarbonisation objectives in Europe, in addition to of the Shah Deniz fuel

subject as a supply of pure fuel provide to Europe, Deputy Prime

Minister of the Republic of Serbia and Minister of Mining and

Energy, Prof. Zorana Mihajlovic, PhD, instructed Trend.

She believes that additional improvement and building of latest

fuel sources within the Caspian area will considerably contribute to

the safety of provide of this power supply to Europe, and

subsequently to the Republic of Serbia after the development of the

interconnectors that’s at present in progress.

“In addition, the Southern Gas Corridor is acknowledged as a

pipeline that would transport hydrogen sooner or later, which is

essential for the power transition and additional steps in direction of the

use of totally inexperienced fuels. When we full our interconnection with

Bulgaria, it should enable for different suppliers to look on our market

and to cut back dependence on just one provider. We anticipate to

intensify cooperation and discussions with Azerbaijan relating to

this matter, which is why it is vital that, in the course of the go to of

the delegation of the Ministry, amongst different issues, an Agreement on

cooperation within the subject of power and mining was signed between

the 2 governments and we had a gathering with the Minister of

Energy of Azerbaijan,” famous Serbian deputy prime minister.

Mihajlovic stated Serbia expects that by activating new deposits

with confirmed pure fuel reserves within the Caspian area the

nation will be capable to safe further portions of pure fuel

for its wants and that the development of interconnections will

grow to be a transit path to different international locations within the area.

“This would additional enhance the power stability and safety

of your entire area,” she added.

Serbian deputy prime minister went on so as to add that underground

pure fuel storage services are a necessary issue for the

stability and safety of pure fuel provide.

“Serbia has one underground pure fuel storage facility with a

capability of 450 million cubic meters; it’s deliberate to develop it to

a capability of 700 million cubic meters. In addition, it has been

agreed with Hungary that Serbia will retailer 500 million cubic meters

of fuel on this nation’s storage services, which is able to allow the

stability of provide in the course of the upcoming winter. One of our plans is

to start out a building of an underground pure fuel storage

facility “Itebej” subsequent 12 months, with a capability of 1 billion m3. The

building of this storage facility alongside the already

present one would make sure the safety of provide of the home

market and enhance power safety,” stated Mihajlovic.

She identified that power safety is at present probably the most

essential situation in Europe and all international locations are searching for to make sure

the safety of provide of power and power producing

merchandise.

“For the Republic of Serbia, the development of latest capacities

for electrical energy manufacturing is a precedence, in addition to the

building of fuel interconnections whereby we are going to make sure the

safety of provide of this power product. Last 12 months, by adopting a

new authorized framework, we established a foundation for inexperienced power

transition, and the event of strategic paperwork to find out

the objectives and dynamics of decarbonisation and the achievement of

carbon neutrality by 2050 is underway. We have additionally ready a brand new

funding plan with initiatives price about EUR 35 billion, centered

on the event of the RES sector, and particularly on initiatives

aimed on the capacities that use wind and photo voltaic power, which

at present make up solely 3.5 % of the power combine. with securing

the manufacturing of the required base power, the development of

massive reversible hydropower crops and the usage of different sources,

and with the event of transmission and distribution

infrastructure, such a path ought to guarantee power safety, i.e.

self-sufficiency within the situations of gradual discount of coal use

from which we at present produce 2/3 of electrical energy,” famous

Mihajlovic.

Serbian deputy prime minister identified that within the fuel and

oil sector, the nation’s precedence is diversification of suppliers,

the place crucial undertaking is the development of the fuel

interconnection Serbia-Bulgaria which is able to allow Serbian market to

be equipped with fuel from the LNG terminal in Greece, in addition to

with fuel from Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor, and

presumably with fuel from different sources such because the Eastern

Mediterranean.

“The building of the fuel interconnection Serbia-Bulgaria is

a precedence undertaking exactly as a result of this fuel pipeline will make it

doable for us to obtain fuel from different suppliers as properly. The

building of this interconnection shall be accomplished subsequent 12 months

and it will likely be operational similtaneously the LNG terminal in

Greece,” she concluded.

