Tom Curry will fill England’s management void and grow to be the nation’s youngest rugby captain since 1988 within the Six Nations match at Scotland on Saturday.

The 23-year-old again row ahead will lead the staff within the absence of Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes, who’re out of rivalry due to accidents.

Curry will grow to be the youngest England captain since Will Carling whereas Marcus Smith held off the problem of George Ford to proceed at flyhalf for the Calcutta Cup recreation at Murrayfield within the oldest worldwide fixture in world rugby.

No. 8 Sam Simmonds will make his first England begin for 4 years in a new-look again row additionally together with Lewis Ludlam at blindside.

Lock Nick Isiekwe may even make his first Test begin since 2018, whereas Elliot Daly, not included within the preliminary squad however referred to as up due to accidents, goes straight into the staff at centre alongside Henry Slade when coach Eddie Jones named his line-up on Thursday.

Lock Jonny Gray is again in Scotland’s staff for the primary time since final March after lacking the complete marketing campaign of November internationals due to harm.

Scotland gained again the Calcutta Cup by beating England 11-6 within the Six Nations final season.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Rory Sutherland.

Reserves: Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Magnus Bradbury, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Sione Tuipulotu.

England: Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Elliot Daly, Henry Slade, Joe Marchant, Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry (captain), Lewis Ludlam, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge.

Reserves: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford, Jack Nowell.