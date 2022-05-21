Curry too hot for Mavericks in NBA series

Golden State have moved inside two wins of a return to the NBA Finals for the primary time since 2019 after a nine-point win over Dallas.

The Warriors used one in every of their signature third-quarter flurries to rally previous the Mavericks 126-117 on Friday night time for a 2-0 lead within the Western Conference finals.

Stephen Curry scored 32 factors with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds whereas Kevon Looney had a career-high 21 factors and 12 rebounds.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks led many of the manner earlier than the Warriors took their first lead of the night time on Otto Porter Jr.’s 3-pointer 18 seconds into the fourth. Porter’s three-point play with 7:21 remaining made it 100-92.

Doncic scored 18 of his 42 factors within the first quarter – two factors shy of his 20-point Game 1 complete. His 3-pointer with 13 seconds earlier than halftime put Dallas up 72-58 on the break and gave him 24 factors.

Andrew Wiggins’ 3-pointer with 49 seconds left within the third received Golden State again inside 83-81 just for Doncic to reply on a layup moments later.

But a 25-13 quarter for the Warriors pulled them to 85-83 going into fourth – a 3rd quarter harking back to those who outlined so lots of their latest playoff runs.

Doncic shot 12 for 23 and shined in a sport of good shotmaking – the Warriors completed 56.1 per cent from the ground.

In the primary half alone, Dallas edged Golden State 52.3 per cent to 51.2 per cent, together with a outstanding 55.6 per cent to 53.3 per cent from 3-point vary.

The collection shifts to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday.