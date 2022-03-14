Cute and curious cat climbs on kitchen counter, human puts bread on her. Watch

The movies that present pet cats and canines getting inquisitive or interested by on a regular basis issues, are at all times a enjoyable watch. In these movies, it’s usually evident that they get handled in a hilarious method by their people and sometimes find yourself fairly confused about it. This video that has been posted on Reddit, exhibits how a cat bought very interested by what was cooking in her human’s kitchen and bought handled in a becoming but totally humorous method.

The video opens to point out the cat inside a kitchen after having jumped on prime of the kitchen counter. According to the caption that this cat video was uploaded with on Reddit, it turns into fairly evident that this pet cat is within the behavior of doing this very often. As the cat walks slowly throughout the counter, her human will get an excellent concept that they plan to execute quickly.

There is an opportunity that this level within the video would possibly make you snicker out loud. The human takes a slice of white bread and easily throws it on prime of the cat as a result of she at all times tries to get a style of what her human is attempting to cook dinner for themself. At this juncture, the cat will get extraordinarily confused and acts as if the load of the bread is an excessive amount of for it to hold! It slowly retains strolling till the slice of bread falls off its again.

Watch the hilarious cat video that was posted on Reddit proper right here:

This cute cat video was posted on the subReddit r/StoppedWorking round a day in the past and it has to date garnered greater than 2,500 upvotes. It has additionally acquired numerous feedback from cat lovers on the location.

A Redditor took to the feedback part to be able to write, “That’s some heavy slice of bread.” “I’ve heard of inbred cats, but this new onbread cat is truly magnificent,” reads a witty remark. A 3rd posted, “She? Oh I’m jealous, female ginger cats are rare compared to males. She’s a beautiful kitty, I definitely wouldn’t be able to resist those cute eyes. She’d get part of any meal I’d have lol.”

What are your ideas on this cat video?