Cute baby girl’s appointment at the dentist’s office is a must-watch

Dr. John Yoo is a paediatric dentist who is legendary on social media, Instagram to be particular, for his movies the place he treats cute little infants and their dental issues. This time, he has taken to his web page on the social media platform that has over two lakh followers on it, to share one such video. For all the fitting causes, this video ended up going every kind of viral, owing to the cuteness of the infant woman featured in it.

“Every dentist’s dream patient,” reads the textual content insert that begins the video. The video then proceeds to indicate how the dentist makes positive to distract the infant woman in addition to make her snug in order that she will undergo her appointment with him easily. He makes her dance and distracts her with a toy lobster which really occurs to be a floss choose.

The little woman additionally will get her enamel brushed professionally by this dentist and receives an opulent toy by the tip of it for being such a peaceful and cute affected person. Many folks, together with the dentist himself, have lauded this little child woman for being so calm on the dentist workplace, even at her tender age. This video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “The look of disbelief at the end, cute lil kpop star.”

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram simply 4 days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease laughing and going ‘aww’ at this lovely child, typically concurrently. It has additionally acquired greater than 1.1 million views on it to this point.

The Instagram consumer whose child she is, writes, “Thanks for the check-up doc! See you at the next visit! Thanks for the fun story of our Olive!” “My girls and I went to the dentist together so they could see I wasn’t afraid. We made it a fun trip,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Olive came with a purpose to be your best patient and take all the plushies with a smile.” A fourth particular person feedback, “It’s really beautiful and inspiring the love you have for your profession!”

What are your ideas on this viral child video?