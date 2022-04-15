Cute baby meets three cats for the first time, their reactions are a must-watch

If there may be something that the Internet may be put to the perfect use for, they’re cat movies and child movies, palms down. And guess what is healthier? A video the place there are a lot of cats and a cute child. The video that we’re speaking about has just lately been shared on Instagram and gone fairly viral due to its adorableness quotient.

The video opens to point out how a cute child enters the room and there are additionally three cats concerned on this scenario. The three cats are then, one after the other, introduced in entrance of the child with a purpose to see how every of them reacts to the tiny little human. And every cat having its personal persona solely provides to the hilarity of this cat video.

This cute child video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Whose reaction was your favourite?” It additionally got here with just a few hashtags like #reels, #discover, #instagood, #instagram, #cute, #humorous and #enjoyable. We received’t give away a lot so check out this cute video to seek out out why netizens had been cheering for the cat named Chase.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 7 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease laughing at this video that’s equal elements cute and cute. It has additionally obtained greater than a whopping 2.7 million views on it to date.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Chase! So friendly and sweet.” “Omg cat fever and baby fever – my heart is bursting,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “My fave was the baby’s reaction though!”

What are your ideas on this video? Do you assume these cats and the child will find yourself turning into the perfect of mates?