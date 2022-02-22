Cute baby otter sleeping on its mom as they float on water is too sweet. Watch

The bond between moms and their kids might be one of many purest bonds that may ever exist between two entities. And this holds to be even more true when this sort of a bond will be noticed within the animal world. This video exhibits how a wild sea otter holds on to her new child pup as she floats by the water.

This video was shot on the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, United States. It is sort of noteworthy a undeniable fact that the otter pup that may be seen on this video is barely a day outdated. Many individuals had gone to go to this new mom and her beloved baby after they heard that she had given start the day earlier than. Throughout the video, one can see how fully protecting she is of her new child and retains grooming it.

The child otter will be seen resting on its mom as she takes the perfect care of it as is feasible. This video is totally candy and is sufficient to make proper about anyone go ‘aww.’ It exudes the kind of heat and affection that each individual would like to have with their beloved members of the family, particularly the youthful ones.

Watch the lovable child otter and its mother proper right here:

What are your ideas on this animal video?