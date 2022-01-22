Cute bird being fed a grain of rice with chopsticks will make your day. Watch

Are you searching for a video that can immediately deliver a smile to your face? Then look no additional as a result of right here is simply the proper one. This video posted on Instagram exhibits how a bit of chicken is sitting on a desk and having fun with a grain of rice as a deal with.

The video opens to point out a ravishing, blue-feathered chicken sitting a bit of farther away from the digicam and eyeing a bowl. The digicam then pans to point out that the bowl incorporates cooked rice. Soon sufficient, an individual lifts up a grain of rice utilizing a pair of chopsticks and extends it in the direction of the chicken.

The blissful little creature marches nearer in the direction of the digicam and rapidly eats the rice. The chicken is an Indian ringneck parrot, as is clarified within the tags shared together with the video. “When rice is life,” reads the caption, adopted by a cooked rice emoji.

Watch the candy pet video right here:

Since being shared round seven days in the past, this cute video has garnered greater than 7,500 likes. It has additionally gathered a number of feedback from chicken lovers.

“That’s how I feed my bird too lol,” reads a remark from an Instagram person. “Rice rice baby,” posted one other, referencing the track Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice. “Sweet bird said, ‘Thank you, thank you very much!’ Now we know that sweet bird must have more than one…” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?