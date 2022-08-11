Cute cat gets attached to human, simply hops onto their bag to be around them

A selected cat video has been going massively viral on Reddit. It exhibits how a cat acquired so hooked up to a human who gave it love that it retains following them round. But what’s the most hilarious a part of this video is that the cat does probably not make plenty of effort in following this human round. The feline merely jumps onto the bag that this human carries round and continues to take action even after being lifted up and positioned on the road the place it stays. “I think I might’ve been a little too nice to the cat from down the street,” reads the caption that accompanies this cat video.

The video has been shared on the subReddit named r/cats. This group has over 3.5 million cat lovers who stay up for and share completely different images and movies of cats and kittens who might be seen doing probably the most lovable issues. This specific video will certainly make you wish to maintain watching it on loop, owing to its sheer cuteness.

Watch it right here:

The video has been shared slightly greater than three days in the past and has obtained 42,000 upvotes on it to date.

“10/10 would travel with this catpanion,” admitted one, with a kitty pun. “Omg that cat is gorgeous,” wrote one other. To this, the unique poster replied, “He is! His owners actually have a female in the same colours that they breed every once in a while. Spotted 3 new kittens hanging out in their window last week, all perfect copies of their parents!” “He loves you,” identified a 3rd.