Cute cat keeps trying to jump over gate, ends up just walking through it. Watch

There is just no lack of cat content material everywhere in the Internet and particularly on Reddit. One such video that has not too long ago gone viral on Reddit exhibits how a fur child tries its finest to cross or soar over a gate that its human has arrange as a way to separate its designated space from the remainder of the home.

The video has such a hilarious twist on the finish that many netizens cannot cease laughing out loud. It can be making many say ‘aww’. It opens to indicate how the cat retains making an attempt to leap a number of instances however overthinks its resolution a lot that it finally ends up staying proper the place it was in the beginning of the video. Finally, it understands that it may merely stroll via the gate as a substitute of making an attempt to leap over it.

This cat video that’s equal elements lovely and hilarious was shared with a caption that reads, “What overthinking looks like.” This video was shared on the subReddit named r/aww. And there’s a good likelihood that one single have a look at this cute cat video can positively make your day, identical to it has made a number of netizens’.

Watch the cat video proper right here:

The cat video has been posted on Reddit a day in the past. It has acquired many feedback from individuals who love cats and couldn’t cease laughing out loud. It has additionally acquired greater than 11,000 upvotes on it to date.

A Reddit consumer wrote, “Suddenly remembered he was a T-1000 Advanced Purrototype.” “I use this same brand of gate for the same reason: The cat can get through it but the dogs can’t,” narrated one other. A 3rd hilariously posted from the perspective of the cat and shared, “If I do ten crunches I’ll lose just enough weight to squeeze through.”

What are your ideas on this Reddit video that includes a cute however confused cat?