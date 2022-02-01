Cute cat reacts differently when kissed by mom and dad. Watch hilarious videos

Cats are recognized to have a thoughts of their very own and can do it precisely no matter they want to. They have their favorite people, particularly when they’re dwelling with a couple of. These movies that had been posted on Instagram by the web page that’s devoted to a cat named Pixie, exhibits precisely that.

The first video exhibits how the cat reacts when its mother kisses it on the brow. The cat may be seen mendacity down within the body, with a fuzzy blanket. Its mother then proceeds to kiss it softly and the cat will get much more cute because it licks its mother’s nostril with utmost love.

Watch it right here:

The video was posted on November 5, final yr. The cat video has thus far garnered virtually 78,000 likes. It has additionally acquired varied feedback from cat lovers like, “That must be a black cat thing. Mine loves to lick too!” Another remark reads, “Aww, such a baby.”

But the funniest a part of this video is definitely in one other cat video that was posted by the identical Instagram web page. The video exhibits the cat in body with its dad this time. “Kiss your cat and record the reaction,” reads the textual content insert within the video.

The video proceeds to indicate how the cat’s dad additionally kisses the cat gently. But as an alternative of providing some cute licks, the cat merely bites his nostril! “Not the same reaction with mom and dad,” reads the caption of the video that’s full with a laughing emoji.

Watch it right here:

This video was posted on January 2 on Instagram. It has acquired varied feedback and has gone viral with greater than 81,000 likes as of now.

“Love bites, love hurts,” commented an Instagram consumer, adopted by a face with hand over mouth emoji. “They show they love like that,” posted one other particular person. “I also have one. He also does the same,” associated a 3rd.

What are your ideas on these humorous cat movies?