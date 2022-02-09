Cute cattos try the ‘mug challenge’. Watch what happens after level 6

The movies that present cats making an attempt to determine what is precisely is going on round them, are at all times enjoyable to observe. This video that was not too long ago posted on Instagram on the web page referred to as Cats of Instagram, exhibits how some Burmese cats strive to determine a problem generally known as the ‘mug challenge.’

The video opens to point out some cats hanging round in a room. In entrance of them is a line of mugs, lined subsequent to one another that varieties a barrier from one facet to the opposite and the cats gained’t have the ability to cross it until they bounce over it. With each degree, line of mugs hold getting elevated by one. As the peak will increase, the cattos discover it troublesome to cross it however handle to leap over the mug wall fairly gracefully. This is till, after all, degree six involves be!

By degree six, viewers can see how one cat tries to easily break by means of the wall by placing its paws throughout. Soon sufficient, all the opposite cats begin leaping by means of the wall as an alternative of over it as nicely. “The mug challenge,” reads the caption accompanying this cat video.

Watch it right here:

The cat video was posted on Instagram round 10 hours in the past. Since being shared, this video has acquired greater than 5.4 lakh likes. It has additionally acquired varied cute feedback from cat lovers.

“Very cool,” reads a remark from an Instagram consumer. “Love you guys,” posted one other particular person. “I’d walk through it too lol,” relates a 3rd. Many others took to the feedback part to put up laughing face emojis.

What are your ideas on this hilarious cat video?