Cute chinchilla taking a dip in a tiny bathtub will make your day. Watch

The movies that present cute little animals partaking in actions that people do, are at all times not solely a enjoyable but additionally a pleasant watch. This video that was posted on Instagram on the web page of an lovable chinchilla, has been successful folks’s hearts.

The video opens to indicate a cute chinchilla named Phil E. Chinchilla. According to his bio, the lovable animal is a “Cute guy from Pennsylvania who loves his mommies.” This chinchilla influencer can be well-known for holding placards with humorous or significant messages. As the video progresses, viewers can see that the chinchilla walks into the body and appears at a miniature bathtub that can be noticed behind him within the video.

He then goes in direction of the tub with some comfortable little steps. Soon after, he could be seen taking a dip within the bathtub, to everyone’s utmost amazement. The video has been making everyone go ‘aww’ fairly a couple of occasions. “Took a dip in my new tub!” reads the caption accompanying this lovable animal video. It’s full with a tub emoji.

This video was posted on Instagram round a day in the past. So far, it has obtained greater than 23,000 views. It has additionally collected a number of feedback from animal lovers and the numbers are solely going up.

“Nice! Looks to be just the right size,” commented an Instagram consumer. “So adorable,” posted one other particular person. “Sparkling clean in that lovely new tub!” commented a 3rd. “Philly taking a bath is so cute,” posted yet one more.

