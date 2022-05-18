Cute doggo’s birthday gets celebrated in Indian style. Watch it get aarti, tilak

Usually when a birthday is well known, a cake is reduce, some balloons are seen across the place and this ensures an general good time. But in the case of Indian tradition and its particular rituals, the Hindu method of celebrating typically consists of an aarti, tilak and the like. And that’s precisely what’s being seen on this one viral video of a canine whose birthday is being celebrated.

There is an efficient probability that this video will make you smile and it opens to point out the lovable pet canine sitting on an armchair. The canine is called Chiku and is a mixture of a Labrador and a Golden Retriever. It has over 18,500 followers on the Instagram web page that’s devoted to it. This specific Instagram reel was shared on its birthday and reveals the canine receiving aarti from its loving dad and mom.

The canine will also be seen relishing a few of its favorite snack in the middle of the video that has gone viral. The video additionally reveals the room wherein the canine is sitting, embellished with some balloons and golden streamers. The video ends because the canine will get cradled lovingly by its human and is seen totally having fun with this lovely second of bonding with him.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on April 27 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease going ‘aww’ at it. It has additionally obtained greater than three lakh views on it up to now.

An Instagram person wrote, “Wishing you many more years of good health and happiness dear Chiku…much love.” And a number of different Instagram customers echoed related sorts of birthday messages.

Another Reel of the pooch’s birthday celebrations was shared by this web page on the identical day and has obtained over three million views on it.

View it right here:

What are your ideas on this video of a cute doggo’s birthday celebrations in Indian fashion?