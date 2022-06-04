Cute Golden Retriever dog gets jealous when mom cuddles toy. Watch its reaction

Pets are sometimes fairly aggressive on the subject of getting the love and undivided consideration from their dad and mom. But what turns into extra hilarious is when they’re aggressive and jealous with regard to to non-living issues reminiscent of a toy that may be seen on this viral video. This explicit video reveals how a cute Golden Retriever canine will get fairly jealous of a toy that its mother could be seen cuddling.

The video has been shared on the Instagram web page that’s devoted to this cute Golden Retriever canine named Rio Nimesh. Currently, this web page has about 51,500 followers who stay up for the day by day posts and movies that showcase the antics of this fur child. And this explicit video will certainly convey a smile to your face and brighten up the remainder of your day.

The caption that this video has been shared on Instagram with reads, “Sirf mujhe pyaar karna allowed hai.” [You are only allowed to love me] The caption is full with two emojis of a relieved face and a smiley face with hearts. There is an efficient likelihood that this video will make you snort out loud and go ‘aww,’ each on the identical time, identical to it has performed to a number of others.

Watch the canine video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on May 21 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease adoring the cutesy jealousy on this doggo who loves itself some consideration and cuddles. It has additionally obtained greater than 1.1 lakh likes on it thus far.

An Instagram person writes, “Ohh boi feeling jealous.” “Our Sweetu does the same,” relates one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “All cuties are the same.” “If jealousy was a video,” reads a fourth remark.

What are your ideas on this viral canine video?