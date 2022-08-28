Cute pet dog reading cue cards and doing as written will make your day. Watch

Teaching pets, be they cats or canine, to observe your instructions and training them is certainly a course of that requires a variety of time and vitality on a part of the people. This explicit video that has been shared on Instagram reveals an Australian Shepherd canine with its human who can each be seen sitting on the ground and participating in one of many cutest actions that you may presumably think about. The video opens to indicate how the canine is its human as she holds up a placard that has some instructions written on it. Each of those placards have instructions like sit, stand and the like that the human would love the canine to learn and observe.

“Practising our cue card reading/recognition,” reads the caption that accompanies this video of this cute canine. The caption was additionally accompanied by the emoji of a smiling face. It was shared on the Instagram web page that’s devoted to this explicit canine who may be seen within the video that has now gone viral. The title of this canine is Chase and it has over 23,000 devoted followers on the web page that’s dedicated to it. According to the bio of this cute canine, it’s primarily based in Brisbane in Australia.

Watch the canine video right here:

Posted on August 12, this video has acquired over 1.5 lakh likes as of now.

“What? Oh my God, that is so cool,” reads a remark from an Instagram consumer. “He is so intelligent,” compliments one other. “Can you get any smarter? This is amazing,” posts a 3rd.