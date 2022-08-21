Cute Pomeranian dog spends his birthday playing dead. Watch hilarious video

Pet mother and father are all the time excited to have fun their pooch’s birthday and want to make the event memorable by throwing a pupper get together, baking pup desserts or taking their pets on an outing. However, this pet guardian celebrated their canine’s birthday in essentially the most uncommon method. The pooch’s human took him out to let him spend his birthday as he wished. The video that captures this second was posted on-line and has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted on the Instagram web page named Lord Leo the Lazy Pom, which has greater than 46,500 followers on Instagram. According to the canine’s Instagram bio, he’s the ‘world champion of taking part in useless’ and stomach rubs ‘recharge his batteries’.

“If you were wondering how I spent my 8th birthday, it was me doing whatever I wanted and what I wanted was to play dead,” learn the caption accompanying the video with a number of hashtags, together with #pomeraniansofinstagram, #funnydogreels, and #instacute.

The video opens to indicate the Pomeranian canine named Lord Leo mendacity the other way up on a sidewalk. As the video progresses, a passerby says, “Oh my God, that is so funny! Not moving anymore. That’s it.” The pet guardian then tells him concerning the canine’s birthday. He then needs the canine and tells him to do no matter he needs. To which, the canine’s human replies, “He likes to play dead.” The video is hilarious and is a surefire temper booster.

Watch the viral video beneath:

Since being shared on August 2, the video has obtained greater than 18.2 million views and accrued over a million likes. It has additionally obtained a number of feedback.

An Instagram web page devoted to a Pomeranian canine, Juniper, wrote, “As the man said, you do whatever you want.” “Happy birthday you naughty boy,” learn a response from a canine web page devoted to Jivi Kothari. A 3rd Insta web page devoted to 2 Pugs Chewie and Wickett commented, “Happy Happy Birthday Leo!!”

“To play dead for a change,” wrote a person with a number of emoticons. “Excuse me ma’am, Your dog seems to be upside down,” commented one other. “Happy birthday. Love you Leo!!!” posted a 3rd.