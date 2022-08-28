Cute rescue dog helps human with daily chores, video may prompt you to pet one

The Internet is stuffed with myriad videos exhibiting canines serving to people in unbelievable methods. And one such endearing clip that includes a canine serving to his human with every day chores has resurfaced on-line. The clip that has attracted lakhs of eyeballs opens with a textual content insert, “Chores our rescue dog would really love to help you with…” It then exhibits the canine standing behind the kitchen counter, making breakfast, serving to his human with yard work, cleansing the countertop, taking out the trash, and restocking bathroom paper.

The Insta web page Myko, devoted to the rescue canine, initially posted the video. It was reshared some 15 hours in the past by an Instagram web page with the username @dogsofinstagram, having over 5.4 million followers on the meta-owned platform. The video was posted alongside a caption that reads, “@mykomushroom just doin’ a help! What chore should he help with next?” The caption additionally accompanies a number of hashtags, together with #dogsofinstagram, #dogchores and #rescuedogsrock.

Watch the lovely canine video beneath:

The video was shared just a few hours in the past and has since amassed 5.3 lakh views and over 21,600 likes on Instagram. It has additionally acquired a flurry of feedback from people and pages devoted to canines on Instagram.

“That’s a true weekend warrior,” learn a remark with a laughing emoticon from a canine web page on Instagram referred to as Australian Cattle Dog Squad. Another devoted to a Mini Dachshund named Bruno posted, “Myko is just so helpful!” A 3rd Instagram web page referred to as Toby LittleDude shared with a number of emoticons, “My chore would be to help clean out the fridge.” “So helpful,” wrote an Instagram person with a number of laughing emoticons. “Lol! This is so funny! He’s such a sweet helper,” posted one other. A 3rd expressed, “I love this!”