Cute sea lion can’t stop hugging her trainer. Adorable video is a must-watch

With years of seeing one another every single day and coaching with one another, a number of animals and their trainers find yourself having a candy bonding between them. This video that was posted on Instagram by the official web page of Mystic Aquarium, exhibits precisely that type of a bond between an cute sea lion named Clara and her coach.

Mystic Aquarium is a marine aquarium in Mystic, Connecticut. They are identified for his or her sea lions, certainly one of whom has been featured on this video along with her coach named Courtney. Through the video, the coach shares how the California sea lion was one of many first animals that she labored with. Now, the 17-year-old rescue is aware of how you can observe directions from her coach and demonstrates a few of them within the video.

She flaps her flippers and even smiles for the digital camera when requested to. “Meet Courtney and Clara, a trainer/sea lion duo who has built a strong bond throughout the years of working together!” reads the caption that accompanies this cute and viral animal video.

This cute video has gone viral on a number of platforms since being shared three days in the past. So far, the video posted on Instagram has obtained greater than 4,500 likes. It has additionally obtained numerous candy feedback from animal lovers.

How many Instagram customers have taken to the feedback part to put up coronary heart and heart-eyed emojis. “She is one smart girl! Omg I’m so in love! That smile,” commented a person. “Grateful for the people who devote their lives to the enrichment and health of these animals,” posted one other. “She’s amazing! Love how they learn things, so smart,” shared a 3rd. “My heart has been filled today,” wrote a fourth.

