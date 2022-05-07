Cute shelter dogs enjoy delicious treats. Wholesome video is a treat for people

Are you in search of a candy animal video that may depart you cheerful and smiling? Then this video of some shelter canine receiving treats could do the trick. This pleasant video is completely wonderful to observe and will depart you grinning from ear to ear.

“Shelter dogs enjoying a nice frozen treat,” reads the caption of the video that was posted on Reddit. The video, set to a peppy background, reveals a person giving treats to totally different canine in a shelter. What is completely heartwarming to observe is how gently and politely every of them receives their meals. One of them even prompts a hilarious second once they pause for a second to determine what they need extra – the deal with that the human is giving or the toy they’re holding of their mouth. Spoiler alert: They go for the deal with.

Take a take a look at the video:

The put up has been shared simply 11 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has already gathered greater than 14,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The put up has additionally prompted individuals to share varied feedback. There have been additionally some who expressed how they wished they might undertake all of the cute doggos. Just like this Reddit person who shared, “They’re all so cute and well behaved!!! Wish I could adopt them all.”

“This melted my heart! I hope all those precious babies get wonderful homes,” shared one other. “OMG that baby with her toy,” commented a 3rd. “That was the easiest upvote in the world,” wrote a fourth.

The unique poster additionally shared a remark detailing the names of the canine showcased within the video. “The dogs: Brookie, Polly, Scooter, Woodrow, Malcolm, Betsy, Hershey, Cheevah, Apollo, Ledger, and Chewbacca. Just a few of our many awesome residents here at Michigan Animal Rescue League,” they added.

What are your ideas on the video?