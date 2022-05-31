Cuts to key tram routes as flexible working dents CBD travel demand

Trams will run much less steadily alongside two of Melbourne’s busiest inner-city arteries, St Kilda Road and Elizabeth Street, as distant working and different pandemic hangovers hit passenger numbers and demand for CBD commuting.

The state authorities will save $4 million subsequent monetary yr by making “minor reductions” within the frequency of trams alongside the 2 corridors, in line with paperwork ready for the state Public Accounts and Estimates Committee.

Trams will run much less steadily on St Kilda Road and Elizabeth Street. Credit:Darrian Traynor

The cuts reverse a rise to providers 4 years in the past to ease congestion on peak-hour trams, notably alongside St Kilda Road whereas the development of the brand new Anzac station close to the Domain made it troublesome to drive into the CBD.

But passenger numbers had been now “not as high as previously anticipated” because of the pandemic and extra individuals working from residence, the price range paperwork say. The reduce will largely have an effect on providers simply earlier than and after the morning and afternoon rush hours.