CWG hockey: Indian men, women to open campaign against minnows Ghana | Hockey News – Times of India
BIRMINGHAM: Indian males’s hockey group will open its marketing campaign on the Birmingham Commonwealth Games towards minnows Ghana on July 31 whereas the ladies’s group may even square-off towards the identical rivals on July 29.
Two-time silver medallist Indian males are positioned in a comparatively simple Pool B alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana whereas the Pool A consists of six-time champions Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Scotland.
The Indian girls are in Pool A, which additionally has England, Canada, Wales and Ghana.
After Ghana, the Indian males will play hosts and final version’s bronze winner England on August 1, adopted by matches towards Canada (August 3) and Wales (August 4).
After Ghana, the ladies will play Wales on July 30, England (August 2) and Canada (August 3).
The high two groups from every pool in each women and men’s competitors qualify for the semifinals.
The males’s semifinals shall be performed on August 6 and the ultimate on August 8.
The girls’s semifinals and last shall be performed on August 5 and seven respectively.
India shall be sending its ‘A’ groups for each women and men on the Birmingham Games because of a brief turnaround between CWG and the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is a qualifying match for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The two occasions shall be held simply 32 days aside and the nationwide federation needs to maintain its first-choice gamers contemporary for the Asian Games.
The Birmingham CWG is scheduled to be held from July 28 until August 8.
Among different matches, gold and silver medallists from Gold Coast 2018, Australia and New Zealand, will face one another within the group levels of each the lads’s and girls’s tournaments.
According to the competitors schedule for hockey, introduced on Wednesday, each the ladies’s and males’s competitions will start on July 29, with the opening session of the ladies’s match that includes reigning champions New Zealand towards Kenya and South Africa taking part in Scotland.
Hosts England will face Ghana within the first match of the lads’s competitors with New Zealand dealing with Scotland in the identical session.
There shall be 54 hockey matches in complete, with 40 group video games, six classification matches, 4 semi-finals, 4 medal matches.
All these matches shall be performed at a University.
“It’s going to be a fantastic tournament with an impressive line-up of teams, featuring all of the medallists from the last edition of the Commonwealth Games,” Matt Kidson, Director of Sport for Birmingham 2022, stated.
International Hockey Federation (FIH) CEO Thierry Weil added: “After the reveal of the participating teams last week, the publication of the match schedule is another really important milestone on the road to the upcoming Commonwealth Games.”
