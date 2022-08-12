CWG Medallist Divya Kakran Gets Rs 5 Lakh Reward From BJP MP Manoj Tiwari | Wrestling News

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday rewarded with Rs 5 lakh Commonwealth Games medallist wrestler Divya Kakran, who’s at the moment battling the ruling AAP in Delhi claiming she didn’t get any help from the Kejriwal authorities throughout her coaching years within the metropolis. Kakran, who gained a bronze medal within the just lately concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, tied a rakhi to Tiwari who pledged to increase all help to her.

Kakran lives in North East Delhi space that’s represented by Tiwari within the Loksabha. The BJP MP visited the wrestler at her house in Gokalpuri in his constituency.

“I have come to my sister to so that she can tie rakhi to me. Like a brother I will extend her all the support to make her shine and excel in her field,” Tiwari mentioned after rewarding Kakran with Rs 5 lakh.

Responding to a congratulatory tweet by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the wrestler had on August 7 mentioned that she didn’t get any assist from his authorities.

“Hearty thanks to Delhi Chief Minister for his congratulation on winning medal. I have a request to you that I am living in Delhi for last 20 years and practising wrestling here but I did not get and reward money or any help from the state government,” she had tweeted.

Kakran got here underneath assault from some AAP legislators who claimed that she didn’t characterize Delhi and took part in sporting occasions on behalf of Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi authorities on Thursday claimed that the wrestler was supplied monetary help until 2017, the yr she final performed for town.

The schooling division of the Delhi authorities underneath which sports activities comes had claimed that Kakran was given a money help of Rs 5,000 in 2010-11, Rs 10,000 in 2012-13, Rs 1 lakh in 2013-14 and Rs 42,000 every in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

“According to records, Divya played for Delhi till the year 2016-17 and she was suitably awarded with cash incentive based on her performance. The Wrestling Federation of India has confirmed Divya Kakran has been representing Uttar Pradesh since 2017,” it had mentioned.

Tiwari asserted that he’ll proceed to assist Kakran as he had been doing up to now to assist her hone her abilities and likewise promised to help her until justice was achieved to her.