CWI confirms availibility of all West Indies players for IPL 2022

A day after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the provision of all Caribbean gamers for the upcoming season. It should be famous that a number of West Indies gamers have bagged large offers from totally different IPL groups. However, there have been some query marks concerning the provision of all gamers for the two-month-long match.

Addressing the difficulty, CWI stated it has assured a particular window for the profitable competitors and declared that each one the West Indies gamers can be obtainable. Meanwhile, the fifteenth version of the gala match is anticipated to get underway within the final week of March and conclude in May finish.

CWI has allotted a window for IPL

“The CWI has allocated a window for the tournament each year in their ICC FTP and also guaranteed this to the players in their retainer contracts, therefore West Indies players are fully available to participate in the IPL each year. The IPL 2022 is slated to be played in April and May,” the board stated in a press release on Monday (February 14).

Meanwhile 14 West Indies gamers together with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder bagged offers on this season’s public sale. At the identical time, three Caribbean cricketers – Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine – have been retained by their respective franchises. Hence, West Indies have the biggest variety of international gamers within the competitors from any territory exterior of India.

Meanwhile, CWI president Ricky Skerritt hailed IPL as the largest league on this planet whereas congratulating the gamers. “I want to congratulate all of the West Indies players who have secured contracts to the various franchises in the IPL, which is the biggest and most lucrative global T20 franchise tournament. But I especially want to applaud those younger players who received their first full IPL contracts,” stated the CWI boss.

“This shows great faith in emerging West Indies talent. I continue to believe that our players can seek quality employment abroad, and still be positioned to operate constructively and successfully within the West Indies cricket system,” he added.