Cyclist dies after collision with truck in CBD

A bike owner is lifeless after a collision with a truck within the metropolis.

Police mentioned the bike owner and truck collided about 5.10pm on Tuesday on the intersection of La Trobe and King streets.

The scene of a deadly collision between a truck and a bike owner on the nook of King and La Trobe streets. Credit:Nine News

“Sadly, the cyclist died at the scene,” police mentioned.

Footage from the intersection confirmed a pink bike mendacity on the street.