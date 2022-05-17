Australia

Cyclist dies after collision with truck in CBD

A bike owner is lifeless after a collision with a truck within the metropolis.

Police mentioned the bike owner and truck collided about 5.10pm on Tuesday on the intersection of La Trobe and King streets.

The scene of a deadly collision between a truck and a bike owner on the nook of King and La Trobe streets. Credit:Nine News

“Sadly, the cyclist died at the scene,” police mentioned.

Footage from the intersection confirmed a pink bike mendacity on the street.

The driver of the truck stopped on the scene, police mentioned, and is aiding with enquiries into the reason for the crash.

The space has been cordoned off as police examine the circumstances of the incident.

