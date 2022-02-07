Cyclone Batsirai brings destruction to east coast of Madagascar

The city of Mananjary, on the east coast of Madagascar, was closely affected by tropical cyclone Batsirai, which hit the island with gusts of as much as 235 km/h.

The Meteo-France climate service had earlier predicted Batsirai would current “a very serious threat” to Madagascar, after passing Mauritius and drenching the French island of La Reunion with torrential rain for 2 days.

In the hours earlier than the cyclone hit, residents hunkered down within the impoverished nation, nonetheless recovering from the lethal Tropical Storm Ana late final month.

In the japanese coastal city of Vatomandry, greater than 200 folks have been crammed in a single room in a Chinese-owned concrete constructing.

Families slept on mats or mattresses. Many properties have been destroyed and flooded, and residents are imploring the state to assist them.