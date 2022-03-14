Cylinder Blasts After Fire At Jammu Shop, 4 Dead, 15 Injured

Officials say hearth tenders rushed to the spot and introduced the blaze below management.

Srinagar:

Four individuals have been killed and 15 others injured in a large hearth in Jammu this night. The hearth broke out at a scrap store at Residency Road in Jammu and later unfold to adjoining buildings. Police mentioned the hearth was brought about on account of a brief circuit and subsequent gasoline cylinder blasts.

The injured have been shifted to hospital the place conduction of some is said to be essential. “Four persons have died in the fire. Among the injured, condition of four is very critical,” mentioned Mukesh Singh, further director normal of police Jammu.

Officials say hearth tenders rushed to the spot and after hectic efforts the blaze was introduced below management.

J&Okay Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has introduced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to households of the victims.

“Ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each to be given to the families of the victims in Jammu LPG Cylinder blast incident. A compensation of Rs 1 Lakh to be given to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries,” tweeted the workplace of J&Okay Lieutenant Governor.