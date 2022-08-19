Cyprus and Greece oppose ban on Russian tourist visas

Press play to take heed to this text

Cyprus and Greece are rallying behind Germany in opposing a block on visas for Russian vacationers wanting to go to the EU, rejecting a name for such a ban by Ukraine.

Over the previous weeks, officers from Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania have raised the concept of an EU-wide ban, however German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been essentially the most vital political heavyweight to voice opposition, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin must be blamed for the struggle in Ukraine quite than Russian individuals.

EU international ministers are anticipated to debate the requires a vacationer ban at a gathering in Prague on the finish of August.

Cyprus, which is residence to a big Russian-speaking expatriate commmunity, is taking the same place to Berlin.

“It would be a decision in the wrong direction,” Kornelios Korneliou, the overall secretary of Cyprus’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised POLITICO. “We believe in people-to-people contacts and even Turkish nationals are granted visas by the Cypriot authorities, so we don’t consider that measure has any value for Russians.”

The majority of Cyprus’ Russian audio system, some 50,000, reside in Limassol, a metropolis of 237,000 on the southern coast. Russians accounted for 25 p.c of complete vacationer arrivals within the island earlier than the struggle.

“We shouldn’t prevent these communities from coming into contact with families and friends,” Korneliou added. “The main weapon is European unity and our partners should respect the sensitivities of others on this issue.”

Despite the robust Russian connections, the Cypriot authorities has backed the bloc’s escalating sanctions towards Russia, regardless of the heavy price on the local economy.

Officials in Cyprus say that even though many firms needed to go away due to the sanctions, there may be additionally a rising variety of Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian entrepreneurs, mainly from the IT sector, interested in setting up business in cities comparable to Limassol, although no official figures can be found.

In neighboring Greece, regardless of the robust Russophile sentiments that run deep within the society, given the centuries of spiritual, army, financial and cultural ties, the federal government was one of the first EU countries to announce it would send Kyiv arms to assist combat off the invaders.

But the nation can also be not contemplating altering the standing of Russian visas, based on authorities officers.

Northern Greece is favored as a vacation vacation spot by Russian vacationers, historically in the summertime.

The nation has seen a powerful bounce of 177 p.c in July in arrivals by air from Turkey, in comparison with 2019, Greece’s file vacationer yr. It has additionally reported an enormous 257 p.c enhance on arrivals from Serbia throughout the identical interval, based on figures from Athens International Airport. Officials observe that lots of them are Russian residents touring to Greece for trip, as Serbian vacationers normally go to Greece by automobile and Turks by ship. However, there are not any particular figures accessible but on the nationalities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month dismissed the concept that tourism visas ought to keep in place to guard individuals fleeing persecution.

“There are people who really need protection, who are persecuted in Russia, may even be killed, and therefore they should receive help from the civilized world,” he mentioned. “These are well-known authorized mechanisms — by way of refugee standing, asylum requests, and different alternatives to assist and help.”

“This shouldn’t apply to the remainder of Russian residents in Europe, tourism, leisure, enterprise affairs,” he added.