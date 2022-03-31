Cyprus ‘highly vulnerable’ to economic fallout from Ukraine war: IMF

Despite a discount in exposures to Russia, Cyprus is “highly vulnerable” to the financial fallout from the conflict in Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund mentioned.

Growth is projected to gradual to round 2 p.c in 2022 from 5.5 p.c in 2021 reflecting primarily the impression of the conflict and sanctions on export of providers and the unfavourable terms-of-trade shock from larger power and meals costs, the IMF mentioned Thursday in its report on the japanese Mediterranean nation after the completion of a post-memorandum audit.

“The key near-term challenge is to calibrate a policy response to the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine,” Wojciech Maliszewski, IMF mission chief for Cyprus mentioned within the report.

“The 2022 budget provides sufficient fiscal support in the baseline. But additional discretionary support may be needed if the impact of the shock is larger than expected,” he mentioned.

Output and employment returned to pre-Covid ranges in 2021, however tourism has not absolutely recovered, and the sector is extremely depending on arrivals from Russia who account for round 20 p.c of the whole, the IMF mentioned.

The direct impression on the monetary sector from sanctions will possible be restricted on condition that exposures to Russia have diminished because the monetary disaster and much more so after winding down operations of RCB Bank, in response to the report.

