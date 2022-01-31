Cyprus overturns UK woman’s conviction for making up rape

The Supreme Court in Cyprus has overturned a British lady’s conviction for making up claims she was gang-raped by as many as a dozen Israelis

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The Supreme Court in Cyprus overturned the conviction of a British lady given a four-month suspended sentence for making up claims that she was gang raped by as many as a dozen Israelis throughout a trip in Cyprus in 2019, protection attorneys stated Monday.

Michael Polak, who was amongst a group of attorneys representing the girl, referred to as the choice a “watershed moment” for the girl and others “around the world who find themselves in similar positions.”

Polak stated the Supreme Court agreed with the protection that the British lady didn’t obtain a good trial and that essential honest trial provisions had been “totally disregarded in this case.”

He stated the “young, vulnerable woman was not only mistreated” when she reported the rape to police however was additionally put by a trial that was “manifestly unfair” because the Supreme Court discovered.

Polak stated the protection group fought the case with “one hand tied behind our back” and that “a decision as to guilt had been made before the proceedings had even started.”

Polak told the Associated press that among the flaws the Supreme Court pointed out in the investigation and subsequent trial was that the woman didn’t have a lawyer present when questioned by the police. Also, both investigators and the trial judge “fundamentally misunderstood” the proof concerning the timing of the rape, which prejudiced proceedings towards the girl.

Lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou referred to as the ruling “a very important day for women’s rights” in Cyprus and said the defense team would try to get to the bottom of why authorities failed to “effectively investigate” the rape claims, as is the woman’s right under the Cypriot Constitution. She urged for a probe by a separate team of investigators.

In a statement, the woman’s family expressed relief that Cypriot authorities “recognized the flaws in their legal process.”

“Whilst this choice would not excuse the way in which she was handled by the police or the decide or these in authority, it does deliver with it the hope that my daughter’s struggling will no less than deliver constructive adjustments in the way in which victims of crime are handled,” the statement said.

Defense lawyers had said that the woman — whose identity hasn’t been formally released and was 19 at the time of her trial — was suffering from a stress disorder and had been pressured into making an “unreliable” retraction.

They said the “discourteous” lower court judge Michalis Papathanasiou didn’t give defense lawyers the chance to put forward evidence supporting the woman’s claims.

Judge Papathanasiou said in his original ruling that the woman defendant didn’t tell the truth and tried to deceive the court with “evasive” statements in her testimony. He said the woman had admitted to investigators that she made up the claims because she was “ashamed” after finding out that some of the Israelis had videoed her having consensual sex with her Israeli boyfriend on their cellphones.

A group of activists who gathered at the steps of the Supreme Court and held up banners reading “I Believe Her” and “The Patriarchy Arms Rapists, Judges” cheered and clapped because the ruling was introduced.

Prior to the Supreme Court ruling, the British authorities had stated it had raised “quite a few issues” with Cypriot authorities concerning the judicial course of within the case and the girl’s proper to a good trial.