Cyprus taking ‘required steps’ on sanctioned Russians

NICOSIA, March 23 (Reuters) – Cyprus, lengthy in style with Russians looking for to defend their cash from instability at dwelling, stated on Wednesday it was taking steps to adapt with European Union (EU) sanctions on people thought of near the Russian state.

The east Mediterranean island has a longtime Russian group, and its beforehand opaque and complicated company buildings has been a magnet up to now for these concealing wealth past shell corporations.

“There is a limited number of cases of sanctioned individuals who happen to have assets also in Cyprus, among many other EU member-states. The relevant authorities of the Republic are in the process of taking the required steps, as prescribed by the relevant Council of the European Union decisions,” a overseas ministry spokesman stated.

Almost 7,000 folks gained Cypriot citizenship between 2007 and 2020 beneath a now discredited cash-for-passport scheme which was in style with Russians, Ukrainians and folks from China.

The scheme was pulled in November 2020 after experiences of potential corruption and stress from the European Union.

