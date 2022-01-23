Czech anti-coronavirus vaccine folk singer dies after deliberately getting infected with Covid-19





Hana Horká, of the folks band Asonance, died Sunday on the age of 57 after deliberately exposing herself to the virus at dwelling whereas her son and husband have been sick, in response to CNN affiliate CNN Prima News.

Horká wished to contaminate herself so she might be “done with Covid,” her son, Jan Rek, instructed Prima News on Monday.

“I came here because the debate is very important and I want to warn people,” stated Rek, who added that each he and his father had been vaccinated.

“My mom wanted to get sick so she gets the Covid pass,” Rek stated. “She said to me and even publicly she wants to get infected so she is done with Covid.”

Rek stated his mom was getting incorrect details about the virus “from her social circle.” Horká was “ignoring on purpose some facts and comments that were disproving her arguments,” added Rek. “She wanted to get sick on purpose,” he stated. “She was living by even at times unrelated information concerning health in general but there has always been this underlying thought that nature will take care of everything and only we know ourselves the best,” he stated. “It wasn’t somehow extreme at home. She was always open to a choice and wasn’t extremely against vaccination,” Rek stated. Rek stated he even agreed with a few of his mom’s arguments, “like when we talked about preventive medicine but once the push came to shove she build a thick wall around herself.” Horká had been sharing posts from unvaccinated public figures on social media, and Rek was requested if he blamed these individuals for his mom’s dying. “I think so because those people have the power to influence and I don’t blame their ‘followers’ but I mind their status of authority,” he stated. “I think there is importance of communication even from their side and some sort of self-reflection.” The thought of deliberately making an attempt to catch the Omicron Covid-19 variant is more and more widespread, however docs have warned towards doing so. “People are talking about Omicron like it’s a bad cold. It is not a bad cold,” stated Dr. Robert Murphy, govt director of the Havey Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. “It’s a life-threatening disease.”





