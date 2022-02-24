Czech FA stresses key objectives for the future

In a wide-ranging assembly with UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin in Prague, Mr Fousek underlined the Czech Republic’s explicit want to proceed staging future main European soccer occasions and events.

The Czech capital hosted the 2013 UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, heralding UEFA’s new technique to take its showpiece start-of-season membership occasion that includes the respective UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League title-holders round Europe’s numerous nationwide associations.











Prague hosted the UEFA Super Cup between Bayern and Chelsea in 2013Getty Images

The Czech Republic has additionally been profitable hosts of UEFA tournaments – together with the 2015 European Under-21 Championship ultimate match – and, this summer time, the nation will welcome the UEFA European Women’s Under-19 Championship finals.

A key on-field problem that the Czech affiliation has set is to make sure that the nation’s soccer returns to its historic place of prominence within the coming years by competing and succeeding in main tournaments. The FAČR additionally hopes to contribute as an inspirational position mannequin in creating younger gamers specifically, and within the improvement of Czech sport as a complete.

“It is in my interest as the president of the [FAČR] to continue to maintain intensive contact with UEFA,” mentioned Mr Fousek. “That is why we discussed the involvement of the FAČR in UEFA activities – we wanted to make full use of the time set aside for visiting Prague.”











Petr Fousek with Aleksander Čeferin

Also on the agenda was a tour of the FAČR premises, together with the affiliation’s Hall of Fame, in addition to talks on creating the sport in any respect ranges, together with plans for a top-level coaching centre for the Czech nationwide groups.

“Czech football is very successful, and the local association does an excellent job,” President Čeferin instructed Mr Fousek. “We can work to introduce an even better infrastructure and a top training centre. Your national teams deserve that.

“UEFA is here to help the FAČR and other associations in these matters, and we will try to improve and move on in this regard. I wish you to be at least as successful as you have been so far.”

Developing football in the Czech Republic