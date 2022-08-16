Czech Republic launches new COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The Czech Health Ministry on Monday introduced a brand new marketing campaign to

promote COVID-19 vaccination amid issues for an autumn wave of

the pandemic and launched registrations for the second booster

dose, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

“Adults within the Czech Republic will be revaccinated with a second

booster dose at a practitioner’s workplace or with out an appointment

in a community of vaccination facilities as of July 18… Today we’re

launching a reservation system for this newest dose as nicely, which

will simplify your complete revaccination course of for folks,” Health

Minister Vlastimil Valek stated in a press release.

The minister additionally stated that the Czech Republic won’t

re-introduce drastic restrictions aimed toward decreasing the unfold of

COVID-19 throughout the upcoming autumn wave.

Although it’s not recognized exactly when the autumn wave will

start, the Health Ministry hopes to launch the primary a part of its

vaccination marketing campaign beneath the slogan –“We get vaccinated to stay

with out worry”– in September, in public media and out of doors

promoting.

“As a physician and as a minister, I attraction to every of you to get

vaccinated. Vaccines are examined and confirmed to cut back the chance of

an infection and extreme circumstances,” he tweeted.

The minister stated that vaccination will “in all probability must be

repeated so long as the virus is with us.” He additionally emphasised the

ministry’s advice of carrying respirators in high-risk

areas, like hospitals and nursing houses.

Since COVID-19 was first detected within the Czech Republic in March

2020, there have been a complete of 4,012,244 confirmed circumstances — not

together with re-infections, as of Sunday, based on Health Ministry

knowledge. A complete of 40,647 have succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, practically 6.9 million folks within the nation, which has a

inhabitants of about 10.5 million, have been totally vaccinated.