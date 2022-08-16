Czech Republic launches new COVID-19 vaccination campaign
The Czech Health Ministry on Monday introduced a brand new marketing campaign to
promote COVID-19 vaccination amid issues for an autumn wave of
the pandemic and launched registrations for the second booster
dose, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.
“Adults within the Czech Republic will be revaccinated with a second
booster dose at a practitioner’s workplace or with out an appointment
in a community of vaccination facilities as of July 18… Today we’re
launching a reservation system for this newest dose as nicely, which
will simplify your complete revaccination course of for folks,” Health
Minister Vlastimil Valek stated in a press release.
The minister additionally stated that the Czech Republic won’t
re-introduce drastic restrictions aimed toward decreasing the unfold of
COVID-19 throughout the upcoming autumn wave.
Although it’s not recognized exactly when the autumn wave will
start, the Health Ministry hopes to launch the primary a part of its
vaccination marketing campaign beneath the slogan –“We get vaccinated to stay
with out worry”– in September, in public media and out of doors
promoting.
“As a physician and as a minister, I attraction to every of you to get
vaccinated. Vaccines are examined and confirmed to cut back the chance of
an infection and extreme circumstances,” he tweeted.
The minister stated that vaccination will “in all probability must be
repeated so long as the virus is with us.” He additionally emphasised the
ministry’s advice of carrying respirators in high-risk
areas, like hospitals and nursing houses.
Since COVID-19 was first detected within the Czech Republic in March
2020, there have been a complete of 4,012,244 confirmed circumstances — not
together with re-infections, as of Sunday, based on Health Ministry
knowledge. A complete of 40,647 have succumbed to the virus.
Meanwhile, practically 6.9 million folks within the nation, which has a
inhabitants of about 10.5 million, have been totally vaccinated.