Czech Republic sends tanks, infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine: Source

The Czech Republic has despatched T-72 tanks and BVP-1 infantry preventing automobiles to Ukraine, a Czech protection supply advised Reuters on Tuesday, confirming an area media report.

Public broadcaster Czech Television initially reported the cargo, exhibiting footage on Twitter of a prepare loaded with 5 tanks and 5 preventing automobiles. It mentioned the cargo was a present agreed with NATO allies.

The broadcaster mentioned the data was confirmed by the pinnacle of the Czech decrease home’s European Affairs Committee Ondrej Benesik, who advised Reuters he acquired the data from his Christian Democrat Party’s knowledgeable on protection.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The supply, from the Czech protection neighborhood, additionally confirmed that the tanks and preventing automobiles had been despatched however declined to provide any additional particulars, citing safety considerations.

Defense Minister Jana Cernochova advised parliament she wouldn’t verify or deny particulars of Czech support to Ukraine.

“I will only assure you that the Czech Republic… is helping Ukraine as much as it can and will continue to help by [supplying] military equipment, both light and heavy,” Cernochova mentioned.

A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry mentioned the Czech Republic had despatched army support value almost one billion crowns ($45 million) to Ukraine because the starting of the conflict on February 24 however declined to provide any additional particulars.

The Czech automobiles are solely the most recent instance of army tools coming from the West. Germany on April 1 approved the delivery to Ukraine of a number of dozen infantry preventing automobiles (IFVs) amid criticism that Berlin has not been sending sufficient army support to Kyiv.

NATO allies will focus on the supply of extra weapons to Ukraine when international ministers meet on Wednesday and Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned.

Read extra:

Putin says Russia will ‘monitor’ food exports to ‘hostile’ countries

Treasury stops Russia from paying debt through US accounts

Red Cross says detained team held near Mariupol ‘released’