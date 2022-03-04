Czechs to give impunity to nationals fighting for Ukraine

Czech nationals could have the prospect to affix Ukraine’s defence forces to battle Russia’s invasion with out worry of punishment at house, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala mentioned on Thursday.

Under Czech legislation, it’s unlawful to affix international armed forces with out an exemption from the president who’s the commander-in-chief of the Czech military. Violations are punishable by as much as 5 years in jail.

CTK information company reported this week no less than 300 individuals had sought an exemption to reply Ukraine’s name for international volunteers to battle Russia’s invasion.

Fiala mentioned after talks with President Milos Zeman on Thursday that they had agreed to ensure impunity for individuals who be a part of Ukraine forces, reasonably than kind via particular person requests.

The Czech Republic has been a NATO member since 1999.

The invasion of Ukraine, the most important assault on a European state since World War Two, has triggered unease within the former Soviet-era satellite tv for pc states in central Europe, a lot of which border Ukraine and have seen an inflow of refugees.

It has additionally prompted rising curiosity in becoming a member of home armies. The Czech defence ministry has reported a several-fold enhance within the variety of potential military recruits.

