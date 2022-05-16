‘D-Day’: Perrottet enters fray on train fleet industrial dispute

“My position with the union is whatever they present I will prosecute in [the Expenditure Review Committee]. It is not unusual in fact, it is very very rare that a finance minister or treasurer for that matter, will agree with everything that goes before ERC,” Elliott mentioned. Loading “I don’t believe it will be $1 billion.” RTBU secretary Alex Claassens described his assembly with Perrottet as productive, and downplayed the potential for any imminent strike motion. “We’ve just had a very good, productive meeting with the premier. The premier listened very intently to our concerns, and we reiterated all of the safety issues that we’ve had with this,” Claassens mentioned.

“So the premier, as I understand it, is going to go away and get his own advice … and make his own determination.” However, the union chief mentioned there was no likelihood rail employees would function the trains till modifications have been made to the CCTV digital camera system onboard. The union additionally needs the drivers’ doorways to have the ability to open because it approaches and departs stations, so guards can view the platform. As the federal government wrestles with the monetary implications of modifying a brand new prepare fleet, Elliott floated the thought of cheaper public transport fares to spur patronage uptake on Monday amid revelations of rising monetary pressures on the community. The Herald on Monday reported NSW is lagging other major global cities in transport value restoration, with a confidential draft authorities report warning monetary pressures are mounting. Elliott mentioned he wish to see extra patronage on the community to spice up income. He mentioned a technique of attaining it may very well be to decrease fares, quite than improve them.