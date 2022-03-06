DA calls for stricter security measures at schools after yet another pupil stabbed | News24

A matric pupil at a Pretoria faculty has been stabbed 4 instances.

The pupil is at present in hospital.

The DA is main the cost for proposals on tips on how to eradicate assaults on pupils and workers within the space.

The DA has known as for stricter security measures in and round faculties after a matric pupil at Langenhoven High School in Pretoria was attacked and stabbed 4 instances by unknown attackers outdoors the college premises.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona stated the stabbing occurred outdoors the college on Friday afternoon when criminals focused the pupil.

The pupil had refused at hand over her cellphone.

According to Gauteng DA spokesperson for group security Crezane Bosch, the pupil has been admitted to hospital and is preventing for her life.

“This incident comes after numerous incidents have been reported over the last three years of learners, teachers, security guards and general workers being brutally attacked and assaulted outside the school premises,” stated Bosch.

She added that though the circumstances have been reported to the police, there have been no arrests and no prosecutions.

Bosch stated there appeared to be uncertainty about which police station was chargeable for the jurisdiction of the college because it was located in Ward 58 reverse the Pretoria Zoo on the border of Capital Park and Pretoria Central.

“The perpetrators are believed to have settled on top of the mountain in Capital Park, from where they prey on their victims. They also seem to have found hideaway trails in the Apies River Spruit next to the school that leads to Marabastad.”

According to the DA, it has inspected the world. The get together has demanded that the Gauteng Department of Community Safety launch a joint operation to observe and clear up the world.

“The department must also implement footpath patrols with horses during the week when children are at their most vulnerable. We also demand an urgent intervention by the Gauteng Department of Education to ensure the safety of the school and its assets,” added Bosch.

The get together stated it will write to Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela to make proposals for tips on how to eradicate brutal assaults on pupils and workers.

